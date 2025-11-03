A Ghanaian star who broke a 14-year transfer barrier is now lighting up North London with his explosive performances.

His style has drawn surprise comparisons to a Spurs legend once hailed as the engine of Pochettino’s golden era

A top Ghanaian football administrator has shared powerful words of praise, hinting Kudus could become the country’s next global icon

Mohammed Kudus has quickly become a fan favourite at Tottenham Hotspur, just months after his high-profile £55 million move from West Ham United.

The Ghanaian star, who became the first player to switch between the London rivals since Scott Parker in 2011, has not only ended a long transfer freeze but also reignited Spurs’ attacking spark under Thomas Frank.

The 25-year-old has adapted seamlessly to life in North London, blending flair, aggression, and creativity to become one of Tottenham’s most influential players this season. His impact has been immediate, and many fans are already describing him as a game-changer in Spurs’ new era.

Kudus dazzling fans with unstoppable flair

Kudus’ first major moment came during Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Leeds United, where he scored a deflected winner that broke Spurs’ pre-international break curse and ended Leeds’ impressive unbeaten home run. Since then, the Ghanaian winger has been in unstoppable form, earning high praise from Wayne Rooney.

Deployed primarily as an inverted right-winger, Kudus has become a nightmare for defenders, consistently ranking among the Premier League’s best dribblers. According to WhoScored, he currently leads all wingers in successful take-ons per 90 minutes (3.6), ahead of Iliman Ndiaye, Jeremy Doku, and Bukayo Saka.

In just nine league appearances, the former Ajax ace has already recorded five assists, placing him among the most productive playmakers in the division.

His explosive pace, close control, and ability to glide past challenges have earned him comparisons to Spurs legend Mousa Dembélé, though the two occupy different roles on the pitch.

As featured by Tottenham Hotspur News, pundit John Wenham even described Kudus as “two players in one,” praising his mix of silky skill and muscular ball retention.

“He’s the closest thing we’ve had to Dembélé, strong, composed, and creative in tight spaces,” Wenham noted.

Charles Kwadwo Ntim hails Kudus

Meanwhile, veteran Ghanaian football administrator Charles Kwadwo Ntim has joined the chorus of admirers, applauding Kudus’ rapid progress in the Premier League.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Ntim said the former Nordsjælland star’s performances are proof that Ghana continues to produce world-class talents.

“Kudus has shown incredible maturity and confidence at Tottenham, He’s playing with freedom and purpose, and you can see his influence growing game after game. For Ghana, this is the kind of example we want our young players to look up to.”

Ntim added that Kudus’ balance between skill and strength sets him apart:

“Like I always say, he’s not just about flair; he’s a complete player who contributes defensively, creates chances, and scores important goals. That’s what makes him special.”

