A footage of Inusah Ahmed's luxurious mansion in Ghana has set social media ablaze following his arrest by the FBI

Reports suggest that Ahmed channeled a portion of his alleged scam proceeds into establishing his football club, PAC Academy

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment should the Ghanaian football figure be found guilty

A trending video has surfaced showing the opulent home of Inusah Ahmed, the troubled owner of Division One League side PAC Academy FC.

The clip emerged on Saturday, August 9, shortly after his dramatic arrest in a joint operation involving the FBI and Ghanaian security agencies.

Pictured: Inusah Ahmed (middle). Image credit: PAC

Source: Twitter

On Friday, August 8, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that three Ghanaian nationals had been extradited to the United States to face charges linked to an alleged global fraud scheme.

Prosecutors say the group was involved in romance scams and business email compromise operations that swindled victims out of more than $100 million—equivalent to just over GHC 1 billion as of August 9, 2025.

Ahmed, popularly known as “Pascal” or “Agony”, is being detained together with his associates Isaac Oduro Boateng, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare, all accused of participating in an elaborate online fraud network.

Inusah Ahmed's mansion

The clip of his lavish mansion, situated in Offinso in the Ashanti region, is now making waves on social media as shared by Official OS Trends on TikTok. Ghanaian musician Medikal visited Inusah Ahmed at the same residence sometime in July of this year.

Watch the video below.

PAC Academy’s future is now uncertain, with players, staff, and supporters anxious about the club’s direction amid the legal challenges facing its owner.

Despite this, the team is still taking part in the 2025/26 Ghana FA National Division One League. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) recently met with all participating clubs to discuss crucial matters ahead of the new campaign.

PAC Academy prepare ahead of the 2025/26 Ghana Division One League. Image credit: PAC

Source: Twitter

Reactions of Ghanaians to Inusah's arrest

Social media has been buzzing with shares and comments on the video, with many users expressing disbelief over the lavish lifestyle he maintained while allegedly orchestrating an international cybercrime scheme.

“So all along, PAC Academy was just the front row seat to a blockbuster crime story? Ghana never disappoints!”

“From Division One League to FBI headlines—this is not the kind of promotion we were expecting.”

“That mansion in Offinso has more plot twists than a telenovela. Can’t wait for the Netflix documentary.”

“He built a football club and an empire in the making… just too bad one of them was apparently illegal.”

“Who knew our local football news would end up in an FBI press release? Hmmm… so this is how he managed to build such an expensive house”

“First it was goals on the pitch, now it’s charges in court—what a season for PAC Academy.”

Inusah could be jailed for 20 years

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the founder of PAC Academy Inusah Ahmed could be imprisoned for up to 20 years if found guilty of allegations made against him.

This development could have a serious impact on the Division One side’s ambitions of earning promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Source: YEN.com.gh