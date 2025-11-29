Asamoah Gyan once disclosed he had just GHS 9,000 left in his bank account despite earning massive salaries throughout his career

The Ghana legend invested heavily in cars, businesses, properties, buses, petrol stations, and a water company, alongside multiple off-field ventures

His strained finances became public after he presented bank statements while also accusing former club Kayserispor of owing him unpaid wages

Former Premier League forward Asamoah Gyan has experienced one of football’s most dramatic financial turnarounds, from earning eye-watering sums to having just GHS 9000 in his bank account.

The Ghanaian icon, widely celebrated as his country’s all-time leading scorer with 51 international goals, also holds the remarkable distinction of being Africa’s highest goalscorer in World Cup history, netting six times across the 2006, 2010, and 2014 tournaments.

His prolific form for both Ghana and French side Rennes paved the way for a landmark £10 million transfer to Sunderland in 2010, a move that made headlines across Europe.

Expectations were high, but Gyan delivered immediately, scoring 11 goals in 33 Premier League matches during his debut season and quickly becoming a fan favourite on Wearside.

Yet his Sunderland chapter ended abruptly the following September when the club accepted a reported £6 million loan fee from Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.

There, Gyan saw his wages more than triple, earning a staggering £160,000 per week.

According to Transfermarkt, his performances matched the investment, as he produced an extraordinary return of 112 goals in just 107 matches, cementing his reputation as one of the most lethal strikers in the region.

Gyan's success in the Middle East caught the attention of Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG, who signed him in 2015 under the management of former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The ex-Udinese star's salary soared again, this time to around £227,000 per week, reportedly making him the eighth-highest-paid footballer on the planet at the time.

However, his spell in China was less fruitful on the pitch, as he managed only eight goals in 26 appearances.

After later spells with Kayserispor in Turkey, NorthEast United in India, and Legon Cities in Ghana, Gyan retired from professional football in 2021.

Gyan was left with GHS 9000 in bank account

Despite earning tens of millions across his career, he shocked fans when he revealed in 2018 that he had only £597 left in his bank account.

Displaying Turkish bank statements from his time at Kayserispor, MyNewsGh.com reported that Gyan insisted the figure was accurate while simultaneously accusing the club of withholding unpaid wages.

The financial troubles became public during his marriage annulment case with ex-wife Gifty Sandra Dzamesi, whom he'd met in 2002 and married in 2013.

Gyan refused to speak to their three children until a DNA test, requested by his brother Baffour, proved paternity.

The situation turned messy when he couldn't afford business-class flights from the UK to Ghana that the court had ordered him to pay for.

Outside football, Gyan’s life has been marked by an array of ambitious ventures.

He has dabbled in politics, attempted to launch his own airline—Baby Jet Airlines—delved into boxing promotion, pursued music projects, and founded the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, which supports vulnerable individuals across Ghana.

Recently quoted by Marca, he expressed his renewed commitment to serving the nation without political ties, emphasising his desire to help Ghanaian youth through humanitarian efforts.

Gyan has also invested heavily in property, owning apartment blocks rented to individuals and businesses.

His entrepreneurial footprint extends even further: he owns more than 30 commercial buses operating in Accra, several petrol stations across the country, and Paradise Pac Drinking Water, a company that helped introduce sachet water to the Ghanaian market.

