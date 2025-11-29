The Ghana Police Service has released some of the men alleged to be involved in an attack on an anti-galamsey task force

The arrests were made during a joint police-military operation in galamsey-prone areas of Obuasi

Families and community members celebrated the return of their loved ones by pouring white powder in jubilation

Some of the men arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a joint police-military team assigned to fight illegal mining (galamsey) in Obuasi Dadwen in the Ashanti Region have been released.

Large groups of families, wives, mothers, fathers, and supporters gathered outside the station to welcome those who regained their freedom.

The moment the released suspects stepped out, they were met with loud cheers, singing, and the symbolic pouring of white powder, which is often used in celebrations.

Although some suspects have been freed, a number remain in custody. Full details regarding those still in custody have not been communicated.

According to reports from Citi TV, several arrests were made across Obuasi-Anlo, Obuasi-Nyiaso, and other communities targeted during the latest anti-galamsey operation.

The operation was part of a major security deployment ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohonu, on November 12, 2025.

Hundreds of personnel were sent into the field as part of the intensified crackdown on illegal mining activities.

The exact number of people arrested and the number released have not yet been disclosed.

Similarly, the offences or charges against those still in custody have not been publicly stated, despite efforts by YEN.com.gh to obtain the information.

President Mahama vows to intensify fight against Galamsey

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Ghana’s fight against illegal mining.

In a social media post, he emphasised that protecting the environment is essential for the country’s future.

“The fight against illegal mining (galamsey) is not a matter of convenience; it is essential for our survival. We cannot destroy our environment while claiming to build our future,” he wrote.

The president also praised journalists such as Erastus Asare Donkor, who risk their safety to expose environmental crimes.

He reiterated that his administration is focused on providing alternatives to illegal mining, including the Tree for Life Reforestation Programme and the Blue Water Guards initiative to protect rivers.

He further highlighted job-creation plans for the youth, including the National Apprenticeship Programme aimed at offering sustainable employment, especially in mining-affected communities.

President Mahama also issued a strong warning to communities that attack officials performing lawful duties, stating that firm action will be taken when necessary.

NPP youth call for state of emergency

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President Mahama to declare a state of emergency over the escalating illegal mining situation.

In a statement issued on November 10, 2025, the group expressed concern over recent attacks on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) leadership and their team, allegedly by galamsey operators.

The NPP Youth Wing has also demanded the dismissal of MMDCEs in areas where illegal mining continues to thrive, warning that the issue poses significant national security threats.

