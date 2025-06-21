A video showing Ghanaian rapper Medikal at the luxurious residence of embattled PAC Academy owner Inusah Ahmed has resurfaced online

The award-winning musician was seen at Inusah’s palace-like residence in Offinso, a location now drawing attention for very different reasons

With Inusah currently in the spotlight following his FBI arrest over an alleged $100 million fraud case, the footage is quickly gaining traction

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in music circles as Medikal, at the mansion of PAC Academy financier Inusah Ahmed has resurfaced online.

The resurfaced clip, believed to be from 2024, shows Medikal visiting the luxurious home of Inusah in Offinso, Kumasi.

Medikal shows up at Inusah Ahmed's mansion in Offinso in an old video. Photo credit: Top Media/Facebook, pascalpacacademy/TikTok and amgmedikal/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Medikal spotted at embattled PAC Academy owner's mansion

Dressed in all black, with a cap and bandana, the “Omo Ada” hitmaker is seen taking in the plush surroundings, which feature elegant lighting and striking interior decor.

Although Inusah himself does not appear in the footage, several individuals believed to be close associates—possibly officials of PAC Academy—were seen around the rapper during his visit.

At the time, Medikal’s appearance was largely under the radar. But the home he visited is now under scrutiny for very different reasons.

Watch the video:

Inusah Ahmed's legal woes take centre stage

Inusah, also known as Pascal or Agony, was recently arrested in connection with a $100 million international fraud case involving Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

He was apprehended on June 13, 2025, alongside three others: Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng (popularly known as Kofi Boat), Patrick Kwame Asare, and Derrick Van Yeboah.

According to reports, the arrest was the result of a coordinated operation between the Ghana Police Service and the FBI, per KickGH.

Although the complete list of charges remains undisclosed, wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering are expected to feature prominently.

Medikal facing his own legal troubles amid Inusah's arrest

While the focus remains on Inusah’s legal troubles, Medikal himself is navigating a challenging period.

The rapper is currently under scrutiny for alleged copyright infringement involving his song “Welcome to Africa”.

Medikal poses to the camera with arms folded. Photo credit: amgmedikal/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The Gospel acapella group Alabaster Box has accused him of sampling their track “Akwaaba” without permission, threatening legal action unless the matter is addressed.

That’s not the only controversy trailing the Stubborn Academy boss.

He recently faced backlash over claims that he touched a female student of the University of Ghana inappropriately during an appearance on campus. Medikal has since denied the allegations, stating:

“I have profound respect for every individual, irrespective of their gender.”

Medikal: A footballer before a rapper

Interestingly, Medikal’s link to the football world runs deeper than his visit to Inusah’s mansion.

Before rising to fame as a musician, he played professionally for Sekondi Hasaacas, a former club in the Ghana Premier League.

That past may explain his connection to Inusah, who owns PAC Academy—a club known for nurturing young talents.

As both men face different legal battles, the resurfaced video has added an unexpected layer to their intertwined stories.

PAC Academy breaks silence after owner's FBI arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that PAC Academy had issued its first public statement following the news of club owner Inusah Ahmed’s arrest.

The announcement, shared on social media, outlined the club’s intentions to move forward with preparations for the upcoming Division One League season.

According to the statement, all players are expected to report to camp on July 26 as the team begins gearing up for the 2025/26 campaign.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh