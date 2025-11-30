Lionel Messi has added another monumental achievement to his legendary career, setting a new world record for the most assists in football history

The Argentine maestro delivered a vintage performance on Saturday night, orchestrating Inter Miami’s charge into the MLS Cup final

A CAF-accredited journalist lavished praise on Messi while suggesting there's more to come from the iconic No.10

Fans across the globe have since taken to social media to celebrate the moment, hailing Messi as the greatest playmaker the sport has ever seen

Lionel Messi once again left an unforgettable mark in the MLS Eastern Conference final as Inter Miami crushed New York City FC 5-1 on November 29, 2025, securing their place in the championship showdown.

While Tadeo Allende grabbed headlines with a stunning hat-trick, it was the Argentine superstar whose playmaking brilliance stole the spotlight.

Messi sets new world record for assists; fans react

During the commanding victory, Messi, who was declared the greatest footballer of all time by IFFHS, delivered a key assist, bringing his career total to an astonishing 405.

This milestone sets a new world record, surpassing legendary Real Madrid icon Ferenc Puskás and crowning Messi as the player with the most assists, according to Tribuna.

He previously held 404 assists, equalling Puskás, before this latest record-breaking milestone.

At 38 years old, Messi continues to defy both age and expectations, dazzling fans with his vision and precision.

Social media erupted with praise for the maestro’s enduring excellence.

One fan, @TrifectaBanter, wrote:

"The doesn’t just score goals—he creates them better than anyone ever has. 405 and counting… insane longevity."

Meanwhile, @vikas_poon98990 commented:

"Completed football years ago, now he's just updating the leaderboards for fun."

@nikhils_yadav noted:

"I think we don’t even understand how crazy this is, if he is not scoring, he is assisting every single match. No one is repeating these numbers ever."

Predicting even more glory, @Crownedprinz declared:

"Now that Messi has broken the assist record, he is coming for the highest goal scorer record."

And with humour, @greatotatei summarised:

"Messi wakes up, drinks mate, breaks another football record, goes back to scrolling Instagram."

Below is the video of Messi's historic assist:

Messi spurs Inter Miami to MLS Cup final

Beyond the personal achievement, this victory marks a historic moment for Inter Miami, who will face the Vancouver Whitecaps for the MLS Cup on December 6.

Vancouver, featuring former Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller, earned their spot by beating San Diego 3-1 to claim the Western Conference crown, as cited by USA Today.

This will be Inter Miami’s first-ever appearance in the MLS final after five seasons of postseason disappointments.

The club aims to avenge an earlier defeat to Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Miami lost both legs by a 5-1 aggregate.

Now inspired by Messi’s magic, Inter Miami hopes to capture its maiden MLS title and cap off a season of breakthrough success despite reports suggesting he is seeking for a brief return to Europe.

Messi tipped to reach 1000-goal mark

YEN.com.gh spoke with CAF-accredited journalist Stephen Zando of Luv FM, who said:

“There are no words adequate enough to describe Lionel Messi’s achievements - they are simply extraordinary.

"Having secured the all-time assist record along with numerous other milestones, it’s not far-fetched to believe he could also reach the 1,000-goal mark.”

