Mbappe has hit a historic milestone that places him among the greatest goalscorers of the modern era

Real Madrid’s latest setback revealed deeper problems despite their superstar’s extraordinary form

The French forward’s record-breaking year has reshaped both Madrid’s season and his standing in world football

Kylian Mbappe has entered one of football’s most exclusive scoring clubs, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after reaching 60 goals in the 2025 calendar year.

The Real Madrid forward hit the landmark during a tense 1-1 draw away to Girona on November 30, 2025, converting a penalty to secure a point and etching his name into French football history. No French player had managed such a total since Just Fontaine’s remarkable output in 1958.

Mbappé steps into elite company alongside Messi and Ronaldo after stunning 2025 feat. Image credit: Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, the match itself proved frustrating for Mbappe despite the historic moment. Girona crowded him out for much of the contest, and he saw a potential second goal ruled out after an accidental handball.

Real Madrid dominated large spells but once again failed to convert possession into victory, extending their winless away run in the league to three matches. The draw handed Barcelona an opportunity to move clear at the top of La Liga, highlighting Madrid’s struggle to turn performances into consistent results.

Despite the equaliser’s significance, the match raised further questions about Madrid’s form under Xabi Alonso. Girona, who have been a difficult opponent for Madrid at Montilivi in recent years, came close to snatching all three points before Los Blancos regained control late on.

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s contribution ensured he stayed central to the title narrative, but the reliance on him continues to expose deeper structural issues within the squad.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at Montilivi Stadium on November 30, 2025. Image credit: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe levels with Messi, Ronaldo, and Lewandowski

Reaching 60 goals places Mbappe alongside Messi, Ronaldo, and Robert Lewandowski as the only players in the 21st century to hit such a tally in a single year, according to GOAL.

The milestone underscores how far he has evolved since his move to the Bernabéu, transitioning from a generational talent into Real Madrid’s driving force. It also reinforces his standing within French football, as no player since Fontaine has managed a comparable scoring year for both club and country.

Mbappe's impact has been immense, often masking Madrid’s inconsistencies. While his goals continue to keep the team in contention, the squad has lacked the stability required to match Barcelona’s momentum. Madrid’s fluctuating form has placed additional weight on their star forward, who remains responsible for producing decisive moments in tight matches.

Across league fixtures, Champions League ties, and international commitments with France, Mbappe has maintained an elite level of efficiency throughout the year. His leadership has grown as well, particularly during the early stages of the 2025–26 season, where he has guided younger teammates and taken on more tactical responsibility. His performances with Les Bleus have followed a similar pattern, with influential goals and strong displays in qualifiers.

By late November, Kylian Mbappe’s numbers reflected one of the most complete individual years in recent memory, with his 60 goals spread across domestic competitions, European fixtures, and international duty.

Kane, Mbappe lead 2026 Ballon d'Or race

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Real Madrid attacker and Harry Kane have emerged as the two frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

Kane has been a reliable source of goals for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while Kylian Mbappe has started the 2025/26 season strongly.

Source: YEN.com.gh