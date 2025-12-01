Xabi Alonso is reportedly under fire at Real Madrid, with several Real Madrid superstars unhappy with his coaching methods

Real Madrid were held by Girona in a pulsating 1-1 draw in La Liga over the weekend, as Kylian Mbappe netted a penalty

Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's slip-up to go top of the La Liga standings

Real Madrid may be facing a period of growing unrest, as reports suggest the squad is increasingly split over head coach Xabi Alonso and the ideas he has attempted to introduce since arriving in the capital.

A series of disappointing performances has sparked doubts both inside and outside the dressing room, raising uncomfortable questions about form, cohesion, and direction.

Their latest stumble came in a 1-1 draw with relegation candidates Girona, the third consecutive league match in which Madrid failed to secure victory after similar frustrations against Rayo Vallecano and Elche.

As a result, Marcus Rashford-inspired Barcelona have nudged one point in the La Liga standings, as noted by Flashscore. This has added further tension to an already tight title race.

Meanwhile, Madrid’s issues have been heightened by an unusually long spell away from home. The Bernabéu has been unavailable since mid-November due to an NFL fixture, forcing Alonso’s side into four straight away matches in all competitions.

Although they managed a dramatic 4-3 win against Olympiacos in the Champions League, their domestic form has suffered, with a clear sense of travel fatigue creeping into performances.

Pressure mounts on Alonso at Real Madrid

According to The Athletic, there is now a noticeable divide among the squad regarding Alonso’s style and decision-making. While this division is not yet considered severe enough to damage relationships between players, it does reflect a level of uncertainty surrounding the direction of the team.

This tension has emerged gradually, with concerns reportedly expressed as far back as October about the coach’s personal approach and tactical ideas.

A meeting at the Bernabéu is believed to have taken place recently, with Alonso and senior players attempting to address the growing speculation. Key figures such as Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga have publicly tried to calm talk of internal unrest, though privately the picture appears more complicated.

Some within the squad reportedly feel Alonso’s instructions are not landing effectively, contributing to disjointed and inconsistent displays on the pitch. Others argue that deeper issues lie elsewhere, including the challenge of fitting Mbappé, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham into a balanced and cohesive system.

Members of the coaching team are said to recognise the difficulty Alonso faces in trying to reshape a squad that had grown accustomed to Carlo Ancelotti’s methods. Changing the culture and dynamics of a dressing room of such high-profile personalities is proving more complex than expected, and there is currently no quick solution to their problems.

Per The Athletic, Alonso is not thought to be at immediate risk of losing his job, but the upcoming fixtures carry significant weight. Madrid face Athletic Club next, another match away from home, and performances in this period are viewed as vital for the result and restoring belief and identity.

