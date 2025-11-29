Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ballon d’Or 2026 Power Rankings: Rice Climbs as Yamal Slips, with Kane & Mbappe Leading an Open Race
Football

by  Gariba Raubil
4 min read
  • Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe have jumped to the summit of the 2026 Ballon d'Or power rankings
  • The updated list sees a Manchester City superstar and a pivotal Arsenal player in the top five
  • 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele is surprisingly missing from the fresh power rankings

The post-Messi and Ronaldo era has ushered in one of the most unpredictable Ballon d’Or battles in decades.

With no dominant figure ruling the conversation, a wide pool of stars have entered the 2026 race believing they can seize football’s top individual honour.

According to The Guardian, Ousmane Dembele surprised many by claiming the 2025 Ballon d'Or after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title, and the competition looks even tighter this season.

Once again, Europe’s premier club competition will heavily shape the outcome. But this year brings another decisive variable: the 2026 World Cup in North America, meaning the winner may emerge only after the summer.

Add the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in late December, and several contenders will have two major international stages to influence voters.

The Ballon d’Or marathon always twists late; Dembele himself didn’t become a favourite until early 2025. Still, with the season now in full swing, the contenders are separating themselves.

Here are the updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

10. Achraf Hakimi – PSG

In the 2025/26 season, Hakimi has provided eight assists and contributed to nine clean sheets, according to Transfermarkt. Despite an ankle setback, the 2025 African Footballer of the Year remains one of the world’s premier full-backs.

Morocco’s AFCON chances and their strong World Cup squad make him a dual-tournament threat, if he returns fully fit.

9. Estevao – Chelsea

The Chelsea teen star has started the 2025/26 season strongly with 10 goals, 1 assist. At just 18, the Brazilian has exploded in London, scoring spectacularly in the Champions League against Barcelona.

According to GOAL, if Estevao becomes Brazil’s breakout star at the World Cup, his outsider candidacy will gain real traction.

8. Luis Diaz – Bayern Munich

In the 2025/26 season so far, Diaz has 13 goals, 7 assists. Diaz has flourished in Germany, forming a brilliant partnership with Harry Kane. Match-winning Champions League displays and his first World Cup appearance could propel him into the top tier of contenders.

7. Michael Olise – Bayern Munich

Olise has made a seamless jump from Crystal Palace to Bayern, shining both domestically and in Europe. With a starting role for France, he may become one of the World Cup’s headline acts.

6. Vitinha – PSG

Vitinha has tallied 5 goals and 8 assists in the current campaign. Now regarded as one of football’s finest midfielders, Vitinha’s influence at PSG continues to grow. A strong World Cup run with Portugal could elevate him into genuine favourite territory.

5. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up Lamine Yamal has registered 6 goals and 11 assists this season. Still a generational talent, but Barcelona’s European struggles and minor injury concerns have slowed his momentum. Spain’s World Cup campaign may determine his fate.

4. Declan Rice – Arsenal

Meanwhile, Declan Rice has evolved into a complete midfielder and a driving force behind Arsenal's Champions League push. England’s hopes of ending a 60-year drought boost his profile further.

3. Erling Haaland – Manchester City

32 goals and 3 assists in the 2025/26 season for Erling Haaland. That is a real statement. The Manchester City hitman is back in unstoppable form, and with Norway finally in a World Cup, he has a global stage he previously lacked.

2. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

Carrying Real Madrid in La Liga, Kylian Mbappe enters yet another season looking primed to finally claim the crown, especially with a World Cup historically bringing out his best. So far, the talented striker has racked up 27 goals and 6 assists for Los Blancos in the current season.

1. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Now playing with the freedom of a trophy-winner, Harry Kane is delivering outrageous numbers. If his form continues through the Euros and World Cup, this could be the year he finally captures the Golden Ball. The former Tottenham striker has netted 29 goals and provided three assists in the 2025/26 season, making him a genuine contender for the top prize.

Perez backs Mbappe to win Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backed Kylian Mbappé to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Perez believes the French star’s explosive start to the season puts him firmly on course for football’s top individual honour.

