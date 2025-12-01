Rashford battled intense pressure at Manchester United before reviving his form with a fresh start at Barcelona

Deco led Barcelona’s push to sign the England forward as part of the club’s ambitious rebuild

Rashford has boosted Barcelona’s title charge as he became a key figure in their evolving long-term project

Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has offered his perspective on why Marcus Rashford endured a difficult spell at Manchester United before his loan move to Spain.

The England forward joined Barcelona at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, seeking a fresh start after years of carrying the weight of expectation at Old Trafford.

According to Transfermarkt, Rashford has contributed six goals in 18 matches for La Blaugrana and appears to be rediscovering his sharpness in a new environment.

Deco, who returned to Barcelona as an executive in 2023 following a period working as a football agent, has been central to several eye-catching signings since taking up the role.

Among his successful acquisitions are Raphinha, a former client, and now Rashford, a player long admired for his versatility across the front line.

Encouraged by president Joan Laporta to step back into the club, the former midfielder has been instrumental in shaping the squad under Hansi Flick.

Rashford became a realistic target due to his ability to operate on either wing or through the middle, combined with a strong desire to test himself outside England.

Barcelona were able to strike a loan deal running until the end of the 2025-26 season, which includes an option to buy for £26.2 million.

Meanwhile, according to Deco, during an interview with The Times, Rashford is thriving without the intense pressure that came with playing for his boyhood club, where he was often expected to carry an inconsistent team through periods of transition.

Rashford is more motivated at Barcelona

Having moved away from United for Barcelona this summer, Marcus Rashford is part of a more balanced and ambitious project, surrounded by established stars and rising homegrown talents, including Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, and Alejandro Balde.

Now, whether the move eventually becomes permanent may hinge on Barcelona’s financial situation, but the club is pleased with his early impact.

In the meantime, Rashford is understood to be fully invested in the team’s ambitions, motivated by the prospect of competing for major trophies rather than sentiment.

Deco has also praised the forward’s intelligence and professionalism, noting that top-level players are increasingly drawn to Barcelona’s evolving project led by Laporta and Flick.

Both the club and the player are benefiting from the temporary partnership. Apart from a recent injury setback, Rashford has settled quickly into life in Catalonia and reclaimed a spot in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have gained a dynamic attacking option capable of easing the burden on their main trio of Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona fans salute Rashford with standing ovation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barcelona fans gave Marcus Rashford a standing ovation following a majestic performance during a crucial 2025/26 La Liga match.

The England international was celebrated for his skill and impact, earning widespread admiration from supporters as the La Liga champions defeated Celta Vigo, with Rashford registering a couple of assists.

