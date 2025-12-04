Florian Wirtz was denied his first Liverpool goal, with the Premier League confirming the equaliser as a Sunderland own goal

Sunderland continued their impressive season, taking a shock lead at Anfield and nearly winning it late in stoppage time

Liverpool avoided back-to-back home league defeats, salvaging a point that moves them above Manchester United while Sunderland rise to sixth

Florian Wirtz was cruelly denied his first Liverpool goal during the Reds’ 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland.

The Germany international signing believed he had finally found the perfect moment to open his account, with Regis Le Bris’ side edging toward a famous victory.

The Germany international showcased tidy footwork before his effort found the net via a heavy deflection off Sunderland defender Nordi Mukiele.

At first glance, it looked like Wirtz had at last ended his frustrating goal drought in a Liverpool shirt, but replays quickly took the shine off the equaliser.

Wirtz’s shot was heading off target until Mukiele’s touch diverted it goalwards and beyond goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

Watch Liverpool's equaliser vs Sunderland below:

The Premier League match centre quickly issued clarification on X, explaining why the goal was not awarded to Wirtz.

In the post, they outlined the reasoning behind the decision.

"The goal accreditation panel has adjudged Liverpool’s 81st-minute goal as a Mukiele own goal."

Despite the disappointment, the moment still goes down as Wirtz’s first Premier League goal contribution, with the midfielder credited with the assist.

Sunderland had earlier opened the scoring in style through Chemsdine Talbi in the 67th minute, leaving Liverpool visibly rattled as the visitors pushed for their first win at Anfield since 1983.

But the Wirtz-led equaliser ultimately denied them the three points that would have lifted them into the top four.

Le Bris’ men still had a golden chance to clinch victory in stoppage time when Wilson Isidor broke clean through.

The Haitian forward rounded Alisson, only for his weak finish to be heroically cleared off the line by Federico Chiesa.

Before the leveller, Liverpool were staring at the possibility of back-to-back home league defeats for the first time since March 2021.

The point provisionally lifts Arne Slot’s side above Manchester United into eighth on 22 points, while Sunderland sit sixth, one point ahead of the Reds.

The result reinforces Sunderland’s remarkable start to the campaign. The newly promoted side have already taken points off several Premier League heavyweights, including a win at Chelsea and a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal.

Unlike fellow promoted sides Burnley and Leeds, who find themselves in relegation danger, Sunderland now look to be shifting their ambitions well beyond mere survival, per GOAL.

