Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus once again showcased his talent, but his efforts were not enough to secure victory for Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

Kudus, who dazzled fans last week with a stunning goal in Spurs’ narrow 2-1 loss to Fulham, played a key role in keeping his side competitive.

His precise assist set up Cristian Romero’s powerful header, which temporarily brought Tottenham level in the 78th minute.

Mohammed Kudus Bags Assist as Tottenham and Newcastle Draw in Four Goal Thriller. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus shines as Spurs draw with Newcastle

Throughout the match, the Ghanaian attacker was one of Tottenham’s standout players, troubling Newcastle’s defence with his pace and creativity during the 87 minutes he was on the field.

His delivery from wide areas was a constant threat, highlighted by the cross that Romero expertly converted.

This marked Kudus’ fifth Premier League assist this season; he now has the joint-highest assists (5) in the English top flight.

Additionally, he has seven direct goal contributions (five assists and two goals) in 13 outings so far.

The game itself saw Newcastle take the lead first through Bruno Guimarães in the 71st minute, shortly after the midfielder came on for Sandro Tonali.

However, Spurs’ resilience shone through as Romero, the team captain, equalised before Anthony Gordon reclaimed Newcastle's lead in the 86th minute.

Just when the Magpies felt they would bag all three points, Romero rose again, this time in spectacular fashion, scoring an acrobatic goal in stoppage time.

Despite the hard-fought battle and nine minutes of stoppage time, neither team managed to break the deadlock again.

For Tottenham, this draw ends a difficult run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions, offering a small but vital boost.

Mohammed Kudus Bags Assist as Tottenham and Newcastle Draw in Four Goal Thriller. Photo by George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Tottenham targets win against Brentford

Looking ahead, Tottenham prepares to welcome Brentford to their home ground in hopes of ending their four-game winless streak.

With just five points earned from a possible 21 at home this season, the Lilywhites are eager to improve their record, especially against a Brentford side that has lost their last two away fixtures in the Premier League.

For Mohammed Kudus and the Spurs squad, this upcoming clash presents a crucial opportunity to turn their fortunes around and build momentum as the season progresses.

Source: YEN.com.gh