Liverpool fans demanded that two underperforming squad members be removed after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Sunderland

The supporters vented heavily on social media, criticising defensive errors and questioning certain players’ form this season

It was more dropped points for Arne Slot in the Premier League this season, leaving the reigning champions in 8th place after 14 games

Liverpool fans have been left calling for two players to be removed from the squad after the team’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

The result marked yet another setback for Arne Slot’s side in the Premier League, with the reigning champions now sitting 8th after 14 matches.

Liverpool fans want two players sold after shambolic performance against Sunderland

Source: Getty Images

Sunderland struck first when Chemsdine Talbi’s long-range effort in the 67th minute took a deflection off Virgil van Dijk and beat Alisson.

Their lead was deserved, but it did not last long, Florian Wirtz’s shot, which also took a deflection, found the net soon after.

However, the Premier League later confirmed that the equaliser would be recorded as a Nordi Mukiele own goal, meaning Wirtz must continue waiting for his first Liverpool strike.

Despite a season in which disappointment has become familiar for Liverpool supporters, frustrations with individual performances remain intense.

Liverpool fans slam two players

During the match, Ibrahima Konaté once again drew heavy criticism from fans. This comes amid reports that Real Madrid have ended their interest in signing him on a free transfer next summer.

@Slotoholic raged:

“Not sure what planet Ibou Konaté is on this season but it certainly isn’t Earth, all over the place yet again.”

@JamesWillliam_ posted:

"Arne Slot really does need to drop Ibrahima Konate in order to progress the ball up the pitch. Another poor display so far by the Frenchman."

@NOTLFCJ__ said:

"Konate’s head is gone. Try sell in January or let him leave for free in the summer."

Another added:

“I can’t believe some of the things Konaté is doing out there.”

Konaté’s performance comes just days after he publicly responded to criticism from Jamie Carragher.

On X, he wrote:

“We have to take this moment on the chest. Criticism is part of football, and we’ll fight back every time and come through this storm.”

Liverpool fans want two players sold after shambolic performance against Sunderland

Source: Getty Images

Joe Gomez also found himself on the receiving end of fierce backlash for his display.

One supporter posted:

“Joe Gomez is the worst player I’ve ever seen for Liverpool, he’s terrible. I’m embarrassed to watch him play for us. Closely followed by Konaté.”

Another fumed:

“Get Joe Gomez and Konaté off the squad.” A third joked: “I’d rather have Salah play right-back than Joe Gomez.”

Van Dijk blasts Liverpool teammates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Virgil van Dijk has expressed frustration at Liverpool’s defensive struggles following their 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 22.

The reigning Premier League champions have now let in 20 goals in just 11 league games this season, highlighting a sharp contrast to their title-winning campaign last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh