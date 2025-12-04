Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbled out of Real Madrid's clash with Athletic Club with a nasty-looking ankle injury

Real Madrid are worried about an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered during Wednesday’s LaLiga win at Athletic Club.

The England defender will undergo tests at the club's medical facility today to assess the severity of the problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's night ended prematurely as he hobbled off in Real Madrid's win at Athletic Club.

Alexander-Arnold had been putting in one of his best performances for Madrid, with a cross-field pass setting up the opening goal scored by Kylian Mbappe.

He was withdrawn in the 55th minute of the 3-0 victory at San Mames and replaced by Raúl Asencio.

According to ESPN, the right-back appeared to suffer a muscular problem after kicking the ball upfield, limping on the sidelines before asking to be withdrawn.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was also substituted with an ankle problem, although the issue is thought to be less serious.

Alexander-Arnold’s first season at the Bernabéu, following his high-profile move from Liverpool last summer, has already been heavily affected by injuries.

After breaking into the Madrid starting XI during the Club World Cup, he suffered a thigh problem in September that kept him out for a month.

His absence, alongside Dani Carvajal being unavailable, forced midfielder Federico Valverde to fill in at right-back.

Since returning to fitness last month, Alexander-Arnold faced some criticism amid the team’s struggles, but he showed significant improvement in the match against Athletic.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffers an ankle injury early into the second half.

Another injury setback for Alexander-Arnold

As reported by talkSPORT, Alexander-Arnold recently returned to action after suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-1 win over Marseille in September.

That kept the star on the sidelines for six weeks, bringing a halt to any early-season momentum.

Alexander-Arnold has shown signs of his old self since his return with encouraging performances in recent outings against Elche and Olympiacos.

The match in Bilbao was his 16th appearance for Real Madrid with five coming in the Club World Cup during the summer.

Alexander-Arnold’s injury aside, it was a jubilant night for Madrid as they cruised to a 3-0 victory.

An Mbappe double and another from Camavinga ensured the La Liga giant kept pace with leaders Barcelona who were 3-1 winners over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The win sees Alonso’s men move to within a point of the Catalan side with 15 games played.

Alonso backs Alexander-Arnold

