Kylian Mbappe Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Calendar Year Goal Record, Trails Messi by 29
Football

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Kylian Mbappé hit another incredible milestone in Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Athletic Club
  • The French superstar officially surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year on Wednesday, December 3
  • With only four matches left before the year ends, Mbappé would need to score an astonishing 29 or more goals to equal Lionel Messi’s seemingly unbreakable record

Kylian Mbappé delivered another unforgettable performance on Wednesday night as Real Madrid brushed aside Athletic Club Bilbao in a commanding 3-0 victory at Estadio San Mames.

The French superstar scored twice and set up another, guiding Los Blancos out of a frustrating run of results and into the headlines once again.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Zico, Romario, Robert Lewandowski, Mbappe breaks Ronaldo's record, Calendar goals, Mbappe trails Messi by 29.
Kylian Mbappe breaks Ronaldo's calendar year goal record, trailing Messi by 29. Photos by Denis Doyle, Diego Souto and Lluis Gene.
Source: Getty Images

Mbappé guides Madrid to victory

Madrid needed a response after three league games without success, and Mbappe provided it almost immediately.

With only seven minutes played, he controlled a sweeping cross-field pass from Trent Alexander Arnold, glided past two defenders and powered a fierce strike into the top corner, as cited by ESPN.

Below is Mbappe's first goal:

The early breakthrough settled the visitors and placed the Basque side on the back foot for the rest of the evening.

Mbappé, who previously equalled Thierry Henry's goal-scoring record across Europe's top five leagues, continued to influence every major moment.

Three minutes before the break, he slipped a neat pass to Eduardo Camavinga, who calmly sent the second into the net.

The 25-year-old then completed his brace in the 59th minute after receiving a pass from Alvaro Carreras and blasting a thunderous shot beyond the goalkeeper to seal the contest.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Zico, Romario, Robert Lewandowski, Mbappe breaks Ronaldo's record, Calendar goals, Mbappe trails Messi by 29.
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal with teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Photo by Denis Doyle.
Source: Getty Images

Mbappé eclipses Ronaldo's calendar record

Those goals (against Bilbao) carried more weight than a routine league win.

The forward has now climbed into one of football’s most exclusive groups by scoring more than 60 times in a single calendar year.

That list features Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerd Müller, Pelé, Zico, Romario, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

Mbappé entered the game against the Rojoblancos on 60 and now moves past his idol Ronaldo, who finished with 61 in 2014.

He remains far behind the highest total ever recorded. Messi’s extraordinary 91 goals in 2012 still stand as the sport’s unmatched benchmark. Even before this feat, he broke the Champions League hat-trick record against Olympiacos on November 26.

The Argentine sits 29 ahead, and with only four matches left on Madrid’s schedule, that figure appears out of reach.

How many goals Mbappé need to reach Messi?

Madrid face Celta Vigo on December 7, four days later he will cross paths with Manchester City in the Champions League, before tackling Deportivo Alaves on December 14 and Sevilla five days before Christmas.

For Mbappé to equal Messi, he would need more than seven goals per game across that stretch, a task that borders on impossible even for a player of his ability.

Below is the list of the top calendar year scorers in football, culled from Goal:

Player

Goal Tally

Year

Lionel Messi

91

2012

Gerd Muller

85

1972

Pele

75

1958

Pele

72

1965

Zico

72

1979

Romario

72

2000

Robert Lewandowski

69

2021

Cristiano Ronaldo

69

2014

Cristiano Ronaldo

63

2013

Cristiano Ronaldo

61

2012

Why Mbappe is the world's best player

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappé’s blistering form this season has placed him firmly in the race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The French forward looks sharper and more complete than ever, blending pace, intelligence and ruthless finishing with remarkable consistency.

Authors:
