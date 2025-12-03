Kylian Mbappé hit another incredible milestone in Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Athletic Club

The French superstar officially surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year on Wednesday, December 3

With only four matches left before the year ends, Mbappé would need to score an astonishing 29 or more goals to equal Lionel Messi’s seemingly unbreakable record

Kylian Mbappé delivered another unforgettable performance on Wednesday night as Real Madrid brushed aside Athletic Club Bilbao in a commanding 3-0 victory at Estadio San Mames.

The French superstar scored twice and set up another, guiding Los Blancos out of a frustrating run of results and into the headlines once again.

Mbappé guides Madrid to victory

Madrid needed a response after three league games without success, and Mbappe provided it almost immediately.

With only seven minutes played, he controlled a sweeping cross-field pass from Trent Alexander Arnold, glided past two defenders and powered a fierce strike into the top corner, as cited by ESPN.

Below is Mbappe's first goal:

The early breakthrough settled the visitors and placed the Basque side on the back foot for the rest of the evening.

Mbappé, who previously equalled Thierry Henry's goal-scoring record across Europe's top five leagues, continued to influence every major moment.

Three minutes before the break, he slipped a neat pass to Eduardo Camavinga, who calmly sent the second into the net.

The 25-year-old then completed his brace in the 59th minute after receiving a pass from Alvaro Carreras and blasting a thunderous shot beyond the goalkeeper to seal the contest.

Mbappé eclipses Ronaldo's calendar record

Those goals (against Bilbao) carried more weight than a routine league win.

The forward has now climbed into one of football’s most exclusive groups by scoring more than 60 times in a single calendar year.

That list features Cristiano Ronaldo, Gerd Müller, Pelé, Zico, Romario, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

Mbappé entered the game against the Rojoblancos on 60 and now moves past his idol Ronaldo, who finished with 61 in 2014.

He remains far behind the highest total ever recorded. Messi’s extraordinary 91 goals in 2012 still stand as the sport’s unmatched benchmark. Even before this feat, he broke the Champions League hat-trick record against Olympiacos on November 26.

The Argentine sits 29 ahead, and with only four matches left on Madrid’s schedule, that figure appears out of reach.

How many goals Mbappé need to reach Messi?

Madrid face Celta Vigo on December 7, four days later he will cross paths with Manchester City in the Champions League, before tackling Deportivo Alaves on December 14 and Sevilla five days before Christmas.

For Mbappé to equal Messi, he would need more than seven goals per game across that stretch, a task that borders on impossible even for a player of his ability.

Below is the list of the top calendar year scorers in football, culled from Goal:

Player Goal Tally Year Lionel Messi 91 2012 Gerd Muller 85 1972 Pele 75 1958 Pele 72 1965 Zico 72 1979 Romario 72 2000 Robert Lewandowski 69 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo 69 2014 Cristiano Ronaldo 63 2013 Cristiano Ronaldo 61 2012

