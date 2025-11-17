Kylian Mbappe and his former side, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), are involved in a significant financial disagreement

The Real Madrid striker has filed a claim seeking a substantial sum in unpaid wages from his time at PSG

Mbappe’s position as PSG’s all-time top scorer, having netted 235 goals, further underscores the importance of the legal dispute

Kylian Mbappe is set to return to France as his long-running legal dispute with former club Paris Saint-Germain heads to the labour courts in Paris.

The Real Madrid star claims he is owed €55 million in unpaid wages and bonuses dating back to the final months of his tenure at PSG, despite leaving the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2024.

Kylian Mbappe heads to court in ongoing financial dispute with PSG. Image credit: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

According to L'Equipe, the hearing is scheduled for November 17, 2025, marking another chapter in a saga that has attracted widespread attention due to its high-profile nature.

The Parisian labour court will hear Kylian Mbappe’s case directly in the judgment chamber, bypassing the preliminary conciliation stage. This unusual approach stems from his request to have his fixed-term contract reclassified as permanent, a move that adds a new dimension to the proceedings.

Legal experts note that while Mbappe will present his arguments regarding non-payment, PSG will be required to provide their defence, explaining why they believe the outstanding wages are not due.

Despite securing a court date, a final ruling is not expected for several months, as cited by Le Monde.

Kylian Mbappe is demanding €55m from Paris Saint-Germain in a huge legal case. Image credit: Fernandez Marc

Source: Getty Images

Origins of the Mbappe-PSG dispute

Mbappe’s disagreement with PSG began during the summer of 2023 when he made it clear he would not extend his contract and planned to leave as a free agent. The initial fallout led to him being dropped for the start of the 2023-24 season, though he was quickly reinstated after one round of matches.

The club has maintained that he returned after agreeing to forgo a portion of owed payments, a claim Mbappe’s camp disputes, insisting no such waiver was agreed.

The dispute has already seen several legal twists, including a court order to freeze the €55 million in PSG’s accounts, which was overturned in May 2025. While Mbappe has withdrawn criminal complaints of psychological harassment, investigations remained ongoing throughout the summer of 2025.

He and PSG also engaged in proceedings before the French football authorities, but no binding enforcement could be issued due to preliminary hearings requested by the club, which have been repeatedly postponed.

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s status as PSG’s all-time leading scorer, with 235 goals, adds further significance to the case. His departure from the club, combined with the unresolved financial dispute, has kept the story in the headlines, casting a shadow over his otherwise illustrious spell in Paris.

In the meantime, the PSG legend is determined to assert his rights and secure the payment he believes is owed, while the French legal system prepares for a high-profile examination of one of European football’s most prominent labor disputes.

Kylian Mbappe faces backlash over No. 10 shirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe faced criticism after Real Madrid assigned him the iconic No. 10 shirt.

The decision sparked debate among fans who felt it overlooked rising star Arder Guler.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh