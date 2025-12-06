A complete list of the 19 countries that could be barred from entering the United States for the World Cup due to U.S. travel restrictions has now been released.

With FIFA’s biggest tournament less than eight months away, several national teams — including some that have already qualified outright — face the prospect of being denied entry to the host nation.

Trump, who recently drew global attention for his behaviour during the Club World Cup final, now finds his administration under scrutiny as uncertainty grows over the participation of some of football’s most prominent countries next summer.

Countries on US Travel Ban List

On June 9, the Council on Foreign Relations revealed the implementation of stringent travel measures affecting nineteen nations across various regions.

Twelve countries - Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, Haiti, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan, and Yemen - have been subjected to total travel bans, meaning they are not allowed to enter the United States in any circumstances.

In the case of Iran, they have already qualified for the competition, but their future remains uncertain, though their FA were allowed to attend the draw.

A further seven - Venezuela, Cuba, Burundi, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Turkmenistan - are facing partial limitations, with specific restrictions placed on certain categories of travelers or types of travel. While Brazil aren't banned from the tournament, it has been reported they may be forced to play with no fans after it was suggested that Trump was considering a ban on visas for Brazilians - including during the World Cup period.

Journalist Lourival Sant’Anna reported that visa limitations for Brazilian nationals had begun to take effect discreetly this week, coinciding with a visit by Brazilian senators to Washington. The delegation received notably constrained visas, curtailing their permitted length of stay in the United States.

Meanwhile, trade tensions have sharply escalated. In April, former President Trump declared a 10% tariff on goods imported from Brazil - matching the standard rate imposed on many countries. However, within just four months, that figure has surged to an alarming 50%, positioning Brazil among the nations now subject to some of the steepest import duties imposed by the U.S. government.

Trump Faces Questions Over 'Banned Countries

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House World Cup Task Force, was repeatedly asked about the ban in a press conference on Wednesday, and his responses gave further insight into their stance. As per Al Jazeera, Giuliani confirmed that there will be no special World Cup exemptions for fans from 19 countries that are under a US travel ban. "He also did not rule out targeting undocumented immigrants for removal around matches," the report adds.

Giuliani also reiterated that players and direct support staff from banned countries will be issued visas, but fans may not get the chance to see their team in action. “Visas are a national security issue, each and every one of those there,” he said, before pointing out that Haiti manager Sebastien Migne has yet to visit the country since being appointed 18 months ago.

"I was reading that the national team coach has not actually been to the country right now," he added. "So it shows just, unfortunately, how dangerous the situation is right there, where the team coach has not actually been to the country." Despite concerns, there is an exemption within the order for "any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, travelling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State".

FIFA president Gianni Infantino previously said that the USA will "welcome the world" when the World Cup kicks off. But, as of right now, it seems many fans will be missing out, which completely counteracts the idea that Trump deserved to win the first-ever "FIFA Peace Prize."

Source: YEN.com.gh