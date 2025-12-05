The White House has declined to rule out the possibility of raids during the 2026 World Cup as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration

Donald Trump’s policies appear set for a potential clash with FIFA’s plans, especially with two qualified nations currently on the travel blacklist

The group-stage draw takes place on Friday, December 5, amid growing tension after one country previously threatened to boycott the tournament

The White House has issued yet another warning to fans planning to travel to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Friday, the draw for the 2026 tournament will take place at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, where the 42 already-qualified nations will learn their group-stage opponents for next summer.

The World Cup 2026 group stage draw is set to take place on December 5, 2025. Photo: Peter Coleman.

Source: Getty Images

The six remaining spots, still to be decided through the March play-off round, will also have their potential pathways outlined.

Alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the draw, with the United States set to host 78 of the 104 matches at the expanded 2026 World Cup.

Trump's policies since returning to office earlier this year have raised concerns about possible disruption to FIFA’s preparations.

The American President has banned citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States and imposed partial restrictions on seven more.

Following the recent shooting of National Guard members near the White House, that list could grow to as many as 30 countries.

Two of the affected nations, Haiti and Iran, have already qualified for the World Cup, raising significant questions about the status of their supporters.

However, Haitian and Iranian players will be granted entry under a special exemption authorised by the White House.

Pictured: Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino. Photo: James Mctee.

Source: Getty Images

White House sends warning to World Cup fans

Andrew Giuliani, head of the White House Task Force on the World Cup, has refused to rule out the possibility of raids being conducted during the tournament to target illegal immigrants.

Giuliani stated that Trump would not hesitate to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if deemed necessary for national safety.

“The one thing, and I’ve known the president for 25 years, the president has not ruled out anything that will make American citizens safer,” he told The Times.

The administration has also announced that match-ticket holders will receive priority interviews for visa applications, though Giuliani stressed that all applicants will face strict scrutiny.

“Every visa is a national security decision first and foremost. If you are a potential threat, you’re not going to get approved. If you’re coming here to enjoy, spend disposable income, enjoy the United States of America, you’re welcome.”

The World Cup draw on Friday will determine the groupings for the 42 qualified teams ahead of next year’s expanded 48-nation tournament.

Pot 1 includes heavyweights such as defending champions Argentina, world No. 1 Spain, record champions Brazil and 2018 winners France. The final six spots will be decided in March following the completion of FIFA and UEFA play-offs, per fifa.com.

Donald Trump threatens 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 World Cup has been plunged into uncertainty after President Donald Trump issued two major threats just months before the tournament is set to kick off.

Last month, Trump asserted that he had the authority to “take away” World Cup matches from Boston if he deemed the city unsafe.

Source: YEN.com.gh