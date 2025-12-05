Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

Black Stars Can Progress from Tricky 2026 World Cup Group, Asamoah Gyan Says

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Asamoah Gyan remains confident about Ghana’s prospects despite being drawn into a challenging group for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • The Black Stars find themselves in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, the latter making their first World Cup appearance since 2018
  • The former Ghana captain has encouraged fans to stay hopeful as the team gears up for its fifth tournament appearance on football’s biggest stage

Legendary striker Asamoah Gyan says the Black Stars can still reach the knockout phase of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite landing in one of the trickiest groups.

Ghana will face England, Croatia and Panama in Group L after the draw in Washington D.C. on Friday, December 5, 2025, brought months of uncertainty to an end.

Asamoah Gyan is optimistic of Ghana's chances at the 2026 World Cup despite despite being placed in a tricky draw. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and @manuelphotos_1/X.
Source: Twitter

Gyan optimistic about Ghana's WC chances

Moments after the ceremony, Gyan encouraged supporters to keep faith as the team prepares for its fifth World Cup appearance.

Speaking at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, he shared a message of calm and belief.

“It is a tricky group. We will do our possible best to qualify from the group stage,” he said, urging Ghanaians to trust the squad to rise to the occasion.

Below is Gyan's full reaction after the draw:

Gyan’s confidence is rooted in experience. He represented the country at three World Cup tournaments between 2006 and 2014 and became the nation’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, per Transfermarkt.

His six strikes on the global stage also make him Africa’s most prolific player in the history of the competition.

Ghana to face England, Croatia and Panama

The Black Stars entered the draw from Pot 4, meaning a demanding path was almost guaranteed.

England stand out as the clear favourites in the group. The Three Lions now have Thomas Tuchel in charge and remain determined to win their first world crown since 1966.

The last meeting between the two countries produced a dramatic 1-1 draw at Wembley, where Gyan delivered a memorable finish in added time. Many fans still recall that moment with pride.

Watch the goal:

Aside from England, Croatia also presents a formidable obstacle for Ghana. Their record in recent tournaments includes a final in 2018 and a semi-final in 2022.

With Luka Modric still guiding their midfield, the Europeans continue to show they can challenge any opponent, as they demonstrated in their stunning penalty victory against Brazil four years ago.

Panama returns to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2018. Photo by Hector Vivas - FIFA.
Source: Getty Images

Panama complete the group and may appear less decorated, yet their progress in recent years has earned them growing respect.

They sit inside the top 30 teams in the world and approach major competitions with spirit and determination. Ghana will need full focus to overcome their challenge.

England vs Ghana World Cup final predicted

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol stirred discussion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw with a bold prediction about the final.

He suggested a possible England vs Ghana showdown, picturing an exciting battle between Harry Kane and Antoine Semenyo.

