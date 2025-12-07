Lionel Messi enjoys touching family celebration after MLS Cup triumph
Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt family moment on the field after leading Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup victory.
The Argentine provided two assists as Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium to win the MLS Cup for the first time.
Miami got off to the perfect start and took the lead on eight minutes when Edier Ocampo put into his own net when trying to defend Tadeo Allende.
The Whitecaps came out positively and got their reward on the hour as Ali Ahmed's scuffed shot squeezed under Rocco Rios' arm.
Rodrigo de Paul made sure Miami take the lead again after met Lionel Messi's perfectly weighted ball before showing composure to finish across goal.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Messi was again on call to provide the assist, controlling a lofted ball on his chest and then flicking on for Allende, who rolled the ball through Yohei Takaoka's legs.
After the final whistle, Messi, his wife Antonela, and their three children—Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro—shared a touching on-field moment amid the chaos of celebrations
In a photo shared on social media, the Arentine was standing on the field with his wife Antonela and their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.
They walked calmly but joyfully toward the goal to pose for a moment of pure happiness, while everything around them erupted in euphoria jumping, shouting, hugs and celebrations among teammates, families and fans.
And this wasn't the only family moment that defined the night. Not far from Messi, the Beckham family David, Victoria, their three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and their daughter Harper embraced in an emotional moment full of tears and celebration.
The MLS Cup is the championship game of Major League Soccer, the top-flight league in the United States.
A post-season knockout tournament determines the champion, following the regular season in which teams are split into the Eastern and Western Conferences.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.