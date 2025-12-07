Lionel Messi shared a heartfelt family moment on the field after leading Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup victory.

The Argentine provided two assists as Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium to win the MLS Cup for the first time.

Lionel Messi enjoys touching family celebration after MLS Cup triumph

Source: Twitter

Miami got off to the perfect start and took the lead on eight minutes when Edier Ocampo put into his own net when trying to defend Tadeo Allende.

The Whitecaps came out positively and got their reward on the hour as Ali Ahmed's scuffed shot squeezed under Rocco Rios' arm.

Rodrigo de Paul made sure Miami take the lead again after met Lionel Messi's perfectly weighted ball before showing composure to finish across goal.

Messi was again on call to provide the assist, controlling a lofted ball on his chest and then flicking on for Allende, who rolled the ball through Yohei Takaoka's legs.

After the final whistle, Messi, his wife Antonela, and their three children—Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro—shared a touching on-field moment amid the chaos of celebrations

In a photo shared on social media, the Arentine was standing on the field with his wife Antonela and their three children, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

They walked calmly but joyfully toward the goal to pose for a moment of pure happiness, while everything around them erupted in euphoria jumping, shouting, hugs and celebrations among teammates, families and fans.

And this wasn't the only family moment that defined the night. Not far from Messi, the Beckham family David, Victoria, their three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, and their daughter Harper embraced in an emotional moment full of tears and celebration.

The MLS Cup is the championship game of Major League Soccer, the top-flight league in the United States.

A post-season knockout tournament determines the champion, following the regular season in which teams are split into the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Source: YEN.com.gh