Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen has delivered his first reaction after his side was drawn in the same group as Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

He acknowledged that facing the Black Stars will be challenging and pointed out one key Ghanaian player who could cause problems for his team

The 2026 tournament will mark Panama’s second-ever World Cup appearance, following their debut in 2018

Thomas Christiansen says he understands exactly what Ghana could bring to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stressing his admiration for Black Stars coach Otto Addo and the talent spread across the squad.

The Panama head coach shared his thoughts shortly after the draw, making it clear that their opening meeting on June 17, 2026, will demand complete focus.

Panama Coach Reacts to 2026 World Cup Draw, Says Ghana Game Will Be Tough.

Panama coach reacts after World Cup Draw

Reacting to the draw on December 5, 2025, he told 3Sports:

“I faced him [Otto Addo] when I was a player in the Bundesliga, so I know him and know the quality that he had as a player and what he has brought to the team [Black Stars].”

Christiansen also singled out Inaki Williams as another figure Panama must monitor closely. The Athletic Bilbao forward remains one of Ghana’s most seasoned attackers and will enter the tournament with significant experience in Spain’s top flight.

“Of course also they have Inaki Williams because he plays for Athletic Bilbao, so I have good references from Ghana,” he added, pointing to the striker’s speed and relentless running as major threats.

He concluded his remarks with a brief but honest assessment of the looming fixture. "It will be a tough game," the former Barcelona and Villarreal forward ended.

As things stand, Panama approach Group L as outsiders. The section contains Croatia, finalists in 2018 and semifinalists in 2022, along with England, tipped as one of the tournament favourites.

Christiansen, however, insists his side must compete in every outing regardless of opposition.

Ghana, on the other hand, are determined to progress beyond the opening round for the first time since their memorable journey in 2010.

The match against Panama will open their campaign on June 17, 2026, marking the beginning of another attempt to restore their World Cup presence on the grand stage.

Panama coach's knowledge about Otto Addo

While Panama will be wary of Ghana despite the Black Stars being ranked 72nd in the world according to FIFA, Christiansen’s familiarity with Addo gives him some reference point.

The Danish-born Spanish tactician's knowledge of the Black Stars coach stretches back to their playing days in Germany.

Both featured in the Bundesliga during the same period, a connection he believes offers him early insight before Panama’s first Group L fixture.

The 52-year-old enjoyed a respectable journey across Denmark, Spain and Germany in a career that lasted a decade and a half.

His most celebrated chapter came in the 2002/03 Bundesliga season, when he finished as joint top scorer with 21 goals while playing for VFL Bochum.

At that time, Addo was at Borussia Dortmund, creating the overlap Christiansen still recalls.

Otto Addo's verdict after World Cup Draw

