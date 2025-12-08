Real Madrid’s defensive problems have escalated into a full-blown crisis for Xabi Alonso following their chaotic 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo

The situation worsened as Eder Militao sustained a serious hamstring injury while Fran García and Álvaro Carreras were both shown red cards

With their backline decimated, Los Blancos now face a daunting Champions League showdown against Manchester City

Real Madrid have announced that Eder Militao has sustained “a tear in the biceps femoris muscle of his left leg” following Sunday’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo.

The Brazilian defender was withdrawn during the first half, sparking immediate concern over the severity of his condition.

Eder Militao suffers muscle tear as Real Madrid's defensive woes deepen

The club has now confirmed the injury after medical examinations, revealing significant muscle and tendon involvement that will keep the centre-back out for an extended spell.

“Following tests carried out on our player Eder Militao by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a tear in the biceps femoris muscle of his left leg with involvement of the proximal tendon. His recovery will be monitored,” the club’s statement said.

Although Real Madrid did not specify a return date, journalist Arancha Rodriguez reports that Militao is expected to be sidelined for approximately four months due to the seriousness of the injury.

Militao facing 'four months out' with hamstring injury

The 27-year-old has featured 16 times for Real Madrid this season, registering one goal and one assist, and his lengthy spell on the sidelines represents a significant setback for the club.

Militao has already endured extended absences in recent years due to two major knee injuries, and his latest setback has heightened concerns over his increasing susceptibility to muscular problems.

The prognosis was always expected to be worrying after the defender required assistance to leave the pitch against Celta Vigo.

He was visibly in severe pain following the incident, which occurred immediately after a sprint, making the scan results unsurprising but deeply unfortunate for both player and club.

Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Dean Huijsen (knee), David Alaba (muscle) and Ferland Mendy (hamstring) are all still unavailable for Real Madrid.

In addition, Álvaro Carreras and Fran García will miss next weekend’s La Liga clash with Alavés after their dismissals against Celta.

With pressure mounting, Xabi Alonso faces a deepening selection crisis ahead of the winter break, and he is left with just four fit first-team defenders for Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City: Raúl Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Carreras and Fran García.

The thought of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden charging at a makeshift Real Madrid defence is enough to unsettle any supporter.

Pep Guardiola will almost certainly target Madrid’s inexperienced or out-of-position defenders with an aggressive press, aiming to provoke mistakes in possession.

And without Militao’s recovery pace or Carvajal’s calming experience, Los Blancos’ backline is wide open to City’s deadly transitions.

