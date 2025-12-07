Lamine Yamal’s father reportedly got into a tense exchange with Real Betis fans during Barcelona’s La Liga clash

On the pitch, Yamal delivered a standout performance, scoring a penalty and providing assists to help Barcelona secure a dominant win

The 18-year-old’s exceptional form throughout November earned him the La Liga Player of the Month award, surpassing top stars like Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal was in fine form as the Catalan side dominated Real Betis in an eight-goal thriller on Saturday, but it was his father who drew unwanted attention off the pitch.

During the La Liga clash, Ferran Torres stole the show with a first-half hat-trick, while Yamal and Roony Bardghji also found the net, helping Barcelona stretch their lead over second-placed Real Madrid to four points.

Lamine Yamal’s father sparks an incident during Barcelona’s wn over Real Betis on December 6, 2025. Image credit: Socrates and Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Yamal shines against Real Betis

According to Football Espana, Hansi Flick opted to start the 18-year-old alongside Marcus Rashford and Torres, resting veteran striker Robert Lewandowski for the encounter. Despite an early setback when Antony gifted Betis a lead, Torres’s first-half treble, coupled with Bardghji’s maiden La Liga goal, handed Barcelona a 4-1 advantage at halftime.

Around the 60-minute mark, Barcelona were awarded a penalty, which Yamal confidently converted to make it 5-1. Betis managed late goals through Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez, but the visitors secured a vital three points in the end.

Lamine Yamal during Barcelona's 5-3 win on the road against Real Betis on December 6, 2025. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Yamal’s father clashes with fans

While Yamal’s performance dazzled, his father, Mounir Nasraoui, reportedly found himself in a heated exchange with Betis supporters. According to Yago de Vega of Carrusel Deportivo, the teenager’s father provoked home fans seated nearby, making gestures that escalated tensions in the stands.

Security personnel had to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating further. Yago later reported via Cadena SER:

“For a moment, things became tense, and my friend feared something might happen, but thankfully the situation calmed down shortly after.”

Watch the incident in the footage below.

Yamal wins La Liga POTM award

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Yamal continued his remarkable form in La Liga. Across four November fixtures, he scored against Elche, Celta Vigo, and Deportivo Alaves, while also providing two assists in a convincing win over Athletic Club.

Highlights included a two-assist display during Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou and a goal-plus-assist contribution against Alaves, showcasing his rhythm and confidence post-injury.

The 18-year-old’s performances helped Barcelona win all four league matches in November, ultimately earning him the La Liga Player of the Month award ahead of competitors like Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

By the end of the month, Lamine Yamal had accumulated three goals and three assists, bringing his league-leading creative tally to eight assists.

Source: YEN.com.gh