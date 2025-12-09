Donald Trump was reportedly set to add 11 more countries to the U.S. travel ban ahead of the 2026 World Cup, expanding the list to around 30 nations

He received FIFA’s inaugural peace prize at the World Cup draw ceremony in Washington D.C., which featured several high-profile celebrities

Travel restrictions already affected 19 countries, including Haiti and Iran, creating complications for fans of nations that had qualified for the 2026 tournament

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to add another 11 nations to the already extensive list of countries facing a U.S. travel ban ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The tournament - set to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada - is drawing near, with the group-stage draw held on December 5 at the Kennedy Centre in Washington D.C.

Donald Trump Could Expand World Cup Travel Ban to 11 Additional Countries

The ceremony featured a host of well-known figures, including Robbie Williams, Kevin Hart, Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger, Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and the Village People.

Trump was also in attendance, receiving the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino.

FIFA said the 79-year-old was honoured for his “tireless efforts to promote peace,” highlighting what they described as a “pivotal role in establishing a ceasefire and promoting peace between Israel and Palestine,” as well as his efforts to end other conflicts around the globe.

Trump is likely to have a significant presence around the tournament, both beforehand and during it, especially as his travel ban has already created complications for some nations’ supporters.

In June 2025, he announced new restrictions aimed at “protecting Americans from dangerous foreign actors.” Under the policy, citizens of 19 countries were banned from entering the U.S. or had their ability to travel there severely limited, a move that affects Haiti and Iran, both of whom have qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

Countries whose citizens already face restrictions include Afghanistan, Burma, Burundi, Chad, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Laos, Libya, the Republic of the Congo, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Yemen.

Trump to ban 11 more countries

However, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kristi Noem, the U.S. intends to expand the banned list to around 30 nations by adding 11 more.

Speaking to FOX News on December 4, Noem said:

“I won’t be specific on the number, but it’s over 30. And the president is continuing to evaluate countries.”

She added:

“If they don’t have a stable government there, if they don’t have a country that can sustain itself and tell us who those individuals are and help us vet them, why should we allow people from that country to come here to the United States?”

It remained unclear which countries would be hit by the new restrictions, though certain exemptions were expected to be granted so players, staff, and their families could still attend the World Cup.

According to POLITICO, the State Department confirmed that Haitian supporters would not receive any such exemption.

Haiti is currently grappling with a deep political crisis, widespread gang violence, and severe humanitarian conditions, issues that have already forced the national team to stage its home matches 500 miles away in Curaçao.

This development followed Trump’s December 2 announcement that his administration was pausing immigration applications from the 19 countries he had already placed under a ban earlier in the year.

Donald Trump places travel restrictions on Brazil

