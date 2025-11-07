FIFA has launched a brand-new Peace Prize to honour individuals using football to unite divided communities worldwide

The date that the first-ever award will be handed out has been confirmed by football's global governing body

Speculation grows that Donald Trump could be among the leading contenders for the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize

Football’s world governing body, FIFA, has introduced a brand-new annual award known as the FIFA Peace Prize, set to be presented for the first time during the 2026 World Cup draw in Washington.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, with FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressing that the award will symbolize football’s role in fostering peace and togetherness across the world.

The initiative reflects FIFA’s growing focus on using the sport as a force for social harmony amid political and cultural divisions worldwide.

“Football stands for peace, and on behalf of the global football community, the FIFA Peace Prize – Football Unites the World – will honor individuals who bring hope and unity to future generations,” Infantino said in a statement.

FIFA debuts Peace Prize

The recipient of the inaugural prize has not yet been announced, but speculation is already swirling around U.S. President Donald Trump, a known ally of Infantino. Trump is expected to attend the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, an event he personally revealed from the Oval Office earlier this year, as stated by the Financial Times.

The U.S. president has repeatedly claimed he deserves recognition for his role in promoting peace globally, though he was recently overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize, which went instead to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Infantino announced before appearing at the America Business Forum in Miami, where he shared the stage with both Trump and Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, marking the first time three countries have jointly staged the event.

Fans react to FIFA’s new peace award

Meanwhile, the announcement has sparked lively debate among football fans worldwide, with many welcoming the idea, while others remain skeptical about its timing and potential recipients.

''Ah yes, nothing says “peace” like FIFA handing out awards at a World Cup draw. Truly poetic timing, Gianni'' - @Mukesh

''And the winner is...#TRUMP !! #FIFA, whose corruption has been exposed in many investigative documentaries, creates a bribe to please Trump. The FIFA Peace Prize ! What a joke. If you are to bribe and corrupt, please be more clever about it.'' - @AnnieDuffour

''Further evidence that FIFA are just a joke organisation now. Honestly, countries need to start withdrawing from the World Cup and tarnish its image, and consumers need to start boycotting its sponsors.'' - @FootbalLConfi

'' I actually really hope they give it to Trump. I hope they present it to hi at the final so the whole world can see him literally get his participation trophy.'' - @Xmaon

