Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has issued an important warning to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

He urged the team not to underestimate Panama when they face the Central American side in their opening match of the tournament

Ghana will also come up against England and Croatia in Group L as they aim to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since 2010

Laryea Kingston has urged Ghana to approach every match at the 2026 World Cup with complete focus, warning that any hint of complacency could derail the Black Stars before their campaign truly begins.

His advice follows last Friday’s draw in Washington, where Ghana landed in Group L with England, Croatia, and Panama.

The West African powerhouse will open its journey on June 17, 2026, in Toronto against Panama, a meeting many supporters already view as the easiest fixture.

Kingston believes that mindset is dangerous and could undermine the team’s overall mission at the tournament.

Laryea Kingston warns Ghana about Panama

For Kingston, every step counts at the World Cup, and starting on the wrong note could affect the squad’s confidence before tougher clashes arrive.

He stressed that Panama earned their place at the tournament and deserves full respect.

“Ghana is in a tough group. I will advise the Black Stars not to underestimate Panama. Their qualification to the tournament was not just by fluke,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

The former winger’s perspective is shaped by years of experience. He represented Ghana 36 times, according to Transfermarkt, and since retiring has transitioned into coaching.

That technical background, undoubtedly, guides his assessment of Panama’s threat and the importance of treating the opening match with urgency.

Kingston’s words also carry personal weight. Twice, he came close to appearing at the World Cup, missing out in both 2006 and 2010, moments he openly describes as painful chapters of his career.

Today, he has built a growing reputation in the dugout, currently leading Uganda’s Under-17 side and steering them to the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations in the underaged competition.

He understands more than most how quickly opportunities can slip away, which is why he insists Ghana must be fully prepared from the very first whistle in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Kingston’s message mirrors that of Ronaldo's warning to England and Croatia about how the Black Stars could pull a surprise on the 'established nations' in Group L.

Ghana's 2026 World Cup journey in perspective

After facing Panama, Ghana will move on to Boston for a huge meeting with England on June 23 before finishing the group phase against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

The Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at the global event after previous outings in 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2022.

Their standout moment remains the 2010 run to the quarterfinals, a journey that continues to inspire both fans and players.

Panama coach reacts to facing Ghana

