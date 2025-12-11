Highest-Paid Ghanaian Players 2025: Inaki Williams Leads Over Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Co.
- Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and other Ghanaian stars are among the highest-paid footballers in 2025
- Ghanaian players are earning millions across Europe’s top leagues this year, highlighting their growing reputation
- The list of Ghana’s top earners includes both established stars and rising talents, as Inaki Williams leads
Ghana boasts some world-class football talent, with several players making waves across Europe’s top leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga.
In 2025, stars like Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, and Kwasi Sibo are leaving their mark both on the pitch and financially.
In this piece, YEN.com.gh has detailed a list of the highest-paid Ghanaian players in 2025.
Highest-paid Ghanaian footballers in 2025
Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao
Though born in Spain, Inaki Williams represents Ghana internationally and remains one of the highest-paid Ghanaian players. At Athletic Bilbao, he reportedly earns £190,700 per week, translating to an annual income of around £9.9 million, according to Capology.
Mohammed Kudus – Tottenham Hotspur
Following Inaki is Mohammed Kudus, who has emerged as one of Ghana’s brightest stars in the Premier League this season. The attacking midfielder has impressed fans with his skill, vision, and versatility, scoring three goals and tallying six assists, according to Transfermarkt.
According to Ghanamma, Kudus earns around £150,000 per week, equating to roughly £7.8 million annually. His high wages reflect Tottenham’s recognition of his talent and potential to become a long-term cornerstone for the club.
Antoine Semenyo – Bournemouth
Next on the list is Antoine Semenyo, who has been a key figure for Bournemouth in the Premier League, showcasing pace, technical skill, and goal-scoring ability. According to WhoScored, the Black Stars attacker has scored three goals so far in 2025/26.
Semenyo's reported weekly wage of £75,000 puts him at approximately £3.9 million annually.
Thomas Partey – Villarreal
Once a stalwart at Arsenal, Thomas Partey now plies his trade at Villarreal in La Liga. Known for his tactical intelligence and defensive mastery, Partey continues to command attention on the field.
According to the same source, his salary is estimated at £52,200 per week, or about £2.7 million per year, making him one of Ghana’s top earners in Spain. Partey’s presence in midfield provides Villarreal with stability and experience.
Mohammed Salisu – AS Monaco
Also, among the top earners is Mohammed Salisu, who has developed into a reliable defender for AS Monaco in Ligue 1.
His weekly salary is estimated at £44,700, roughly £2.3 million per year. Known for his strength, composure, and aerial ability, Salisu continues to improve, with his earnings reflecting his growing importance to Monaco’s squad.
Kwasi Sibo – Real Oviedo
According to Capology, Kwasi Sibo plays for Real Oviedo in Spain’s Segunda División and earns an estimated £14,000 per week, approximately £728,000 annually.
While his salary is modest compared to other Ghanaian stars, Sibo’s commitment and consistent performances show the depth of Ghanaian talent across all levels of European football.
Ghanaian players with the most trophies won
Away from their finances, earlier, YEN.com.gh provided a list of Ghanaian players who have clinched the most silverware in history.
Leading the list was former Bayern Munich legend and ex-Black Stars captain Sammy Kuffour, with Michael Essien also ranking among the top names.
