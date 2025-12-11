Antoine Semenyo is tearing up the Premier League after 14 matches in the 2025/26 season with Bournemouth

The 25-year-old has scored 6 goals and delivered 3 assists in 15 games in all events, winning praise from pundits and legends

Football icons like Michael Owen and Asamoah Gyan hail Semenyo for his explosive pace, power, and world-class form under Andoni Iraola

A former Ghanaian footballer has encouraged Antoine Semenyo to join a bigger Premier League team

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has impressed former players and football pundits alike with his blistering form in the 2025/26 English Premier League season.

The Ghanaian forward’s rise has been one of the standout stories this campaign, as he has already registered some key goals for the Cherries.

According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old scored six goals and provided three assists across all competitions last season.

Following his form, it is evident that Antoine Semenyo is poised to achieve something bigger beyond Bournemouth, and the plaudits are pouring in.

Owen, Gyan, Steve Cook hail Antoine Semenyo

In January of this year, former Bournemouth captain Steve Cook described Semenyo as the complete modern forward, combining pace, power, and technique, as covered by the BBC.

Cook noted that Black Stars player perfectly fits Andoni Iraola’s direct and pressing style, helping the team move quickly upfield and cause constant problems for opposition backlines. He added that when Semenyo plays well, Bournemouth’s entire attack clicks into gear.

Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen also expressed admiration for Semenyo’s style, even suggesting he would have been an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Liverpool legend had departed.

Owen, speaking back in April, described the Bournemouth forward as brilliant and one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League.

As for ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, he publicly endorsed Semenyo’s progress, describing him as a player full of hunger, power, and energy during a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against the Central African Republic.

In addition, Ex-Ghana international Matthew Amoah, in an interview with Pan African Football in March of this year, praised Semenyo’s work rate and how he has earned the love of Bournemouth fans.

The 2006 World Cup star for Ghana also urged the Semnyo to continue developing with the Cherries rather than rushing into a move to a bigger club, noting that he thrives where his efforts are genuinely appreciated.

Semenyo backed for Liverpool move

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive chat, former Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Oppong, has backed Semenyo to consider joining a bigger club if the opportunity comes.

''I see Mohammed Kudus at Arsenal, and Partey used to play for Arsenal. These are some of the elite sides in England, and that is what I want for Antoine Semenyo. I think he has learned his act well and would do well at the big teams like Liverpool or Arsenal.''

Now, with Salah's future at Liverpool uncertain, only time will tell whether the Reds will move to sign the Black Stars striker if the Egyptian ends up leaving.

Top 5 Antoine Semenyo EPL moments

