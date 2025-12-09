Mohamed Kudus recently hailed Jurgen Klopp as his greatest manager of all time, snubbing Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid have reportedly considered Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement amid the Xabi Alonso crisis

Internal unrest and poor results put Alonso’s future at the Bernabeu in doubt ahead of their crucial Champions League clash vs. Man City

Recently, Tottenham Hotspur's Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus lauded Jurgen Klopp as his greatest manager of all time.

Kudus shared his admiration for the German tactician, who is known for his ability to inspire, motivate, and transform players at the highest level.

Mohammed Kudus' favourite manager of all-time, Jurgen Klopp, is line to replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid. Image credit: Visionhaus

In a candid video interview with TNT Sports, the former Ajax midfielder, who has played under several coaches in Europe, overlooked the likes of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Carlo Ancelotti to name the former Borussia Dortmund boss his favourite manager.

Klopp emerges as potential Real Madrid coach

Meanwhile, Real Madrid find themselves in crisis after a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, a result that saw two players sent off and left the club four points behind LaLiga leaders.

According to El Mundo via The Sun, Jurgen Klopp is now under consideration to replace Xabi Alonso as Madrid’s manager. Alonso, whose team has accumulated just six points from the last five league games, reportedly faces unrest in the dressing room and growing dissatisfaction from senior club officials.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could return to management to replace Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid, according to reports. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Despite having stepped away from full-time coaching to take on the role of Red Bull’s global head of football, Klopp’s name has resurfaced within Bernabeu circles, as cited by Flashscore.

Sources claim the German is viewed as the type of commanding figure capable of restoring authority and discipline in a squad struggling with cohesion. While Klopp has expressed contentment in his current role, insiders suggest the door to a major European managerial position may never be fully closed.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly weighing their options carefully. Internal candidates, such as Alvaro Arbeloa, who manages Real Madrid Castilla, and club legend Zinedine Zidane, are also under consideration.

Arbeloa brings youth-level coaching experience and familiarity with the club’s culture, while Zidane, revered by Florentino Perez for his previous Champions League successes, remains an option if national team commitments allow.

However, the Bernabeu hierarchy is said to be divided over Alonso’s fate. Some favor an immediate change, while others advocate giving the manager one more chance to steady the ship in the upcoming Champions League clash against Manchester City.

With pressure mounting, patience appears to be running thin, and Klopp’s profile as a transformational manager has put him firmly on Madrid’s radar.

