Veteran goalkeeper Sammy Adjei says he wants to support Ghana’s push for the 2026 World Cup by bringing his experience back onto the pitch

The 45-year-old believes he can regain full match fitness within three months and be ready to play for the Black Stars at next year’s global tournament

Fondly known as “Bamako” for his heroic displays at the 2002 AFCON in Mali, Adjei remains one of the most respected goalkeepers in Ghana’s football history

Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Sammy Adjei has opened the door to a remarkable return to Ghana’s national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite stepping away from competitive football more than a decade ago.

The veteran believes his experience and deep understanding of the position could still serve the Black Stars as preparations gather pace for the tournament in North America.

Sammy Adjei eyes 2026 World Cup spot

Adjei, who was part of Ghana’s historic first appearance at the World Cup in 2006, insists that time away from match action has not dimmed his hunger.

Speaking on Angel FM, he revealed he would accept an invitation without hesitation if the technical team reached out.

During the interview, the journalist asked, “So, if you are called to keep the post for Ghana at the World Cup, would you go?”

With a calm but firm expression, Adjei replied, as quoted by Ghanaweb, “The World Cup is six months away, right? I can use three months for training. Let me tell you something, you see, you have experience in this job, so even when you stay at home, you can still work. It is the same for us.”

Below is the video of Adjei's interview:

Adjei's experience vs Ghana's goalkeeping reality

Ghana faces a demanding task at the 2026 World Cup after landing in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

As things stand, Benjamin Asare is expected to lead the goalkeeping department, with Lawrence Ati Zigi and Joseph Anang also in contention.

Several standout performers from the Ghana Premier League remain under watch, making Adjei’s potential return highly unlikely.

Still, the former shot stopper has stayed close to the game since retiring in 2013, maintaining his fitness while offering guidance to younger players.

Below is a video of Adjei's performance at the 2002 AFCON:

He maintains that wearing the Black Stars jersey remains a privilege he would gladly accept again, whether between the posts or in a mentoring capacity.

According to Transfermarkt, Adjei made 10 appearances for Ghana during the qualification journey to the 2006 World Cup, featuring from the early rounds through to the decisive match against Cape Verde.

He later lost his place to Richard Kingson, who went on to guard the net throughout the tournament in Germany.

His final outing came in a friendly against Austria on March 24, 2007, a game in which he picked up an injury.

Despite the national team setback, Adjei’s legacy remains secure. His performances at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations are still fondly remembered, while his club career featured major success with Hearts of Oak, including a famous treble in 2000, before spells in Tunisia with Club Africain and later Israel with Ashdod.

Even years on, his name still carries weight whenever discussions turn to Ghana’s finest goalkeepers.

