Mohammed Kudus has jokingly issued a light-hearted warning to his Tottenham Hotspur teammate Djed Spence ahead of Ghana’s 2026 World Cup showdown with England

Kudus and Spence could go head-to-head at next year’s global tournament when the Black Stars face the Three Lions in Group L

The 25-year-old was Ghana’s standout performer at the 2022 World Cup, and with his impressive form this season, the Black Stars are expected to lean heavily on him once again at the Mundial

Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus has lifted the lid on an amusing exchange in the Tottenham dressing room, revealing that England defender Djed Spence has already set the tone for their upcoming 2026 World Cup showdown.

Kudus shared that Spence jokingly promised to neutralise him when Ghana face the Three Lions in their second Group L match on June 23 in Boston, a fixture already attracting global attention.

Mohammed Kudus issues a subtle warning to Tottenham teammate Djed Spence ahead of the Ghana vs England 2026 World Cup match. Photo credit: Eddie Keogh - The FA/Getty and @GhanaBlackstars/X.

“He told me in the locker room he will pocket me when Ghana plays England at the World Cup. Time will tell,” Kudus told TNT Sports with a smile, recalling the moment.

A banter ahead of England vs Ghana

The playful jab has stirred excitement around a contest expected to be one of the standout games of the group stages.

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before turning their focus to England six days later.

Their group stage journey ends on June 27 when they square off with Croatia in Philadelphia, a stretch many believe will test their resilience.

Below are Ghana's fixtures at the 2026 World Cup:

Spence is enjoying a remarkable rise himself. He made headlines in September 2025 when he became the first openly Muslim player to feature for the senior England men’s side, marking his debut against Serbia, according to ESPN.

Since then, he has racked up three appearances and is widely expected to make Thomas Tuchel’s final squad for the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Kudus and Djed Spence in action for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea in the Premier League on November 1, 2025. Photo by Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Kudus and Spence focus on Tottenham duties

For now, both players must put national ambitions aside as they work together to keep Tottenham competitive on all fronts.

Spurs face Slavia Prague in the UEFA Champions League on December 9, a game crucial to securing a strong position in their league phase of Europe's premier club competition.

Kudus, who has prommised to win trophies at Tottenham, will be eager to rediscover his scoring touch in Europe. He has not found the net in the Champions League since his memorable strike for Ajax against Rangers in the 2022/23 season.

Yet his domestic form has been electric. He currently holds the second-highest assist tally in the Premier League with five and shares the lead for completed take-ons at 45, level with Jeremy Doku.

With both players in fine form and the World Cup drawing closer, their friendly rivalry promises to add an intriguing subplot to one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

