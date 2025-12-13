Liverpool close in on Antoine Semenyo, having reportedly agreed personal terms, with a £65m release clause set to activate in January

A move for Antoine Semenyo could prove transformative for Liverpool, potentially revitalising their attack while also helping to unlock Alexander Isak at Anfield.

The Reds’ forward line could be set for a major boost after reports emerged that personal terms have been agreed with the Ghana international.

The Bournemouth striker has been identified as the ideal addition to complement Liverpool’s attacking setup as preparations ramp up for the January transfer window.

The urgency to sign another forward has intensified after Mohamed Salah cast serious doubt over his future with a startling public outburst last week.

Liverpool have also seen Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez depart, while the squad was rocked by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

Against that backdrop, the arrival of Semenyo could be exactly what Liverpool need to reignite their campaign in the second half of the season.

Liverpool move closer to Antoine Semenyo deal

Semenyo’s potential switch to Anfield could gather pace after Caught Offside reported that personal terms are already in place.

The Bournemouth forward signed a new long-term contract over the summer that includes a £65 million release clause, which becomes active in January. Several clubs are monitoring the situation closely, including Manchester City.

However, reports suggest Liverpool are Semenyo’s preferred destination, raising the possibility that he could be lined up as a long-term successor to Salah.

Labelled “world-class” by admirers, Semenyo has been in outstanding form, scoring 17 goals and registering eight assists since the start of last season.

Semenyo deal could unlock Alexander Isak

Securing Semenyo’s signature could also have a significant impact on Alexander Isak’s fortunes at Liverpool.

The Swedish striker has endured a frustrating spell since completing his high-profile move from Newcastle United, managing just two goals in 14 appearances.

Isak has started only six Premier League matches so far and is yet to fully find his rhythm, but the addition of Semenyo could change that.

Comfortable operating either out wide or through the middle, the Bournemouth star could combine effectively with Isak, interchanging between the left wing and central striker roles during games.

Semenyo’s arrival would signal a shift away from the inside-forward system Liverpool have favoured in recent years.

Instead, he could be deployed as a more traditional centre-forward option, working in tandem with Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

While it remains to be seen whether the deal will be finalised, there is little doubt that Semenyo would bring genuine quality and tactical flexibility to Arne Slot’s attacking options.

If Liverpool can fend off competition from Manchester City, the £65 million deal could prove outstanding value and one that pays dividends quickly.

Salah and Semenyo compared

Earlier, YEN.com.gh compared Mohamed Salah and Antoine Semenyo in a detailed statistical analysis, revealing the gap in pedigree and efficiency between the two forwards.

While the Ghanaian has improved significantly in the Premier League, Salah's legendary stats at Anfield can represent a herculean task for Semenyo in case Liverpool signs him to replace the former Chelsea and AS Roma winger.

