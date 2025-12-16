Tempers flare between Bournemouth superstar Antoine Semenyo and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot

The Black Stars forward ended a two-month goal drought in the match and escaped a red card for the incident involving Dalot

Social media quickly lit up with United supporters insisting that Semenyo’s aggressive action should have resulted in a dismissal

Gary Neville has explained why VAR officials were correct not to send off Antoine Semenyo during Manchester United’s 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

The Red Devils welcomed the Cherries to Old Trafford and stretched their unbeaten run to four games, but still left frustrated after dropping points on home soil.

Tempers flare between Bournemouth superstar Antoine Semenyo and Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot.

United struck first through a close-range Amad Diallo header in the opening stages, before Semenyo levelled for the visitors.

Moments after the Ghana international had equalised for Bournemouth, an incident involving Semenyo sparked debate over a potential red card.

According to Mail Sport, Diogo Dalot and Semenyo competed for an aerial ball, resulting in the Bournemouth forward hitting the turf.

Semenyo subsequently confronted Dalot and appeared to make contact with the United full-back's neck using his hand, prompting referee Simon Hooper to step in and calm matters after a mass brawl broke out.

Below is the video:

Why Semenyo was not red carded

Referee Hooper proceeded to brandish yellow cards to both Dalot and Semenyo. Neville later explained why the Ghanaian had taken a “massive risk” with his actions.

"It looked like he's [Semenyo] giving him [Dalot] a clip in the face, but maybe it's lower. It's certainly a massive risk," Neville said on commentary for Sky Sports via Express Sports.

"I can see why Semenyo's snapped. Dalot bumped him while he's in the air - it's a bit naughty. He's [Semenyo] gone for his [Dalot] neck but he just pulled back. Two yellow cards is the right decision."

Gary Neville explains why Antoine Semenyo was not shown a red card after Diogo Dalot incident.

Such an action typically falls under violent conduct and is punishable by a straight red card. Yet, referee Simon Hooper showed leniency, issuing only a yellow card to both players, according to GOAL.

The Red Devils edged back in front deep into first-half stoppage time when Casemiro powered home a header from a corner.

Bournemouth hit back early after the restart through Evanilson, before Marcus Tavernier swung the momentum their way with a well-taken free-kick.

The second half then exploded into life as Bruno Fernandes replied from a set piece of his own and Matheus Cunha made it 4-3 after being teed up by Benjamin Šeško, only for Eli Junior Kroupi to strike late and earn the visitors a dramatic share of the spoils.

Gary Neville slams Man United star

