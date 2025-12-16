Rio Ferdinand has called on Manchester United to move quickly for Antoine Semenyo following the Ghanaian’s eye-catching display against the Red Devils on Monday night

The Bournemouth forward was instrumental as the Cherries held United to a pulsating 4-4 draw at Old Trafford

Semenyo’s performances in the Premier League, particularly this season, have not gone unnoticed, with several top-flight clubs now monitoring his progress amid growing interest in the in-form attacker

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has urged his old club to consider a move for Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo following a standout display at Old Trafford.

The retired centre back turned pundit made his feelings known after Bournemouth and United played out a thrilling eight-goal draw on December 15, 2025.

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Antoine Semenyo. Photos by Piermarco Tacca - UEFA and Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo was one of the standout figures on the night, constantly troubling the United backline with his power and direct running.

His performance was crowned with a well-taken goal shortly before half-time. After capitalising on a costly error from Luke Shaw, the Bournemouth forward burst through on goal and guided a composed finish off the post to make it 1-1. United had earlier gone ahead through Amad Diallo.

Below is Semenyo's goal vs Man United:

From that moment, the contest turned into an open exchange. Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha found the net for the hosts, while Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier and Eli Junior Kroupi added goals for the visitors, according to BBC Sport.

Amid the chaos, Semenyo, who was involved in a heated clash with Diogo Dalot, remained a constant threat, underlining why his stock continues to rise.

The Ghana international now has 10 Premier League goal involvements (seven goals and three assists) this season, according to Transfermarkt.

Beyond the numbers, his work rate, physical presence and willingness to drive at defenders have made him one of the most talked about attackers ahead of the January transfer window.

Ferdinand tells United to sign Semenyo

With Manchester United still searching for rhythm in attack, Ferdinand believes Semenyo, who tormented the Red Devils last season, offers qualities the side currently lacks. He was quick to react on social media when United posted about the Bournemouth equaliser.

United wrote on X: "Goal. Antoine Semenyo levels for the visitors." Ferdinand replied, "Don’t let him leave after the game," along with a crying laughing emoji.

The comment summed up growing admiration for the Black Stars forward, who has also attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Antoine Semenyo's drive from inside the box levelled the score for Bournemouth before halftime. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Both clubs are aware that Semenyo has a reported release clause of £65 million in his Bournemouth deal.

Interestingly, Ferdinand’s view aligns with that of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, who has previously suggested that Semenyo is ready for a bigger stage.

“He has done very well at Bournemouth, but with all the respect for Bournemouth and what they’re doing, surely it is natural for him to take the next step," Addo told The Athletic.

“Whether it's in the winter or summer, it is a different question, but it won’t make a difference for us. I’m looking forward to him showing more of what he can do to the world.”

Semenyo tipped as Salah's replacement

