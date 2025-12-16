Semenyo scored his third goal against Manchester United, further cementing his reputation as a Red Devils nemesis

Antoine Semenyo continued his remarkable record against Manchester United, netting his third goal against the Red Devils since the 2024/25 season in a pulsating 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday, December 15, 2025.

The Ghanaian forward, a key figure for both Bournemouth and the Black Stars, once again proved why he is a player to watch in high-profile Premier League encounters.

Antoine Semenyo continues his hot scoring form against Manchester United. Image credit: Robin Jones-AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo’s Premier League magic against Man United

Semenyo has clearly developed a knack for tormenting Manchester United, having scored in both meetings last season.

On December 22, 2024, Bournemouth stunned Old Trafford with a 3-0 victory, a result that sent shockwaves across the Premier League, as Manchester United featured.

Dean Huijsen opened the scoring in the 29th minute, Justin Kluivert doubled the advantage past the hour mark, and Semenyo sealed the victory in the 89th minute with a composed left-footed finish past André Onana.

He struck again at Dean Court on April 27, 2025, opening the scoring in the 23rd minute with a near-identical left-footed strike, helping Bournemouth secure a 1-1 draw.

Both goals against United last season came with his left foot and beat the same goalkeeper, highlighting his personal dominance in the fixture.

Man United 4 Bournemouth: Semenyo scores

In Monday’s clash, Antoine Semenyo once again made his mark, scoring for Bournemouth and taking his tally against Manchester United to three goals.

The encounter at Old Trafford was a goal-fest, with the match ending 4-4 in a spectacular display of attacking football.

The Ghanaian striker's goal came at a crucial moment to keep the Cherries in the game, demonstrating his calmness under pressure, quick thinking, and clinical finishing, qualities that have made him a standout performer in England’s top flight.

Semenyo's contribution, coupled with Bournemouth’s resilient team effort, ensured that the Cherries left Manchester with a hard-earned point, maintaining Semenyo’s remarkable record against one of England’s most storied clubs.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars forward has carried his Manchester United form into the 2025/26 season.

According to Transfermarkt, Semenyo has scored six goals and provided three assists in 15 appearances for Bournemouth, cementing his role as a key attacking threat.

Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth. Image credit: Robin Jones

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool reacts to Semenyo transfer buzz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool appeared to react to the growing speculation surrounding Antoine Semenyo’s potential transfer to Anfield, publishing a feature on their official website that highlighted the Ghanaian forward’s recent performances and goal-scoring exploits.

While the article did not constitute an official statement from the club, it nonetheless added fuel to the rumours linking the 25-year-old Bournemouth star to Arne Slot’s side, sparking widespread discussion among fans and football pundits alike.

