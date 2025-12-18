Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah have been tipped as potential additions to strengthen the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Both players have been linked with a possible switch of international allegiance to Ghana after previously representing England

Ghana, set to make its fifth appearance at the Mundial, has been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama

Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye believes the possible inclusion of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah could significantly lift Ghana’s chances ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As anticipation builds toward what will be the Black Stars’ fifth appearance on the global stage, his comments have added fresh fuel to an already lively debate.

The prospect of welcoming two English-born attackers has divided supporters and analysts.

Some question timing and commitment, while others focus purely on quality and depth. Vanderpuye sits firmly in the second camp, convinced that footballing value should lead the conversation as Ghana prepares for a demanding tournament.

Ex-sports minister backs Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah

Speaking on Onua TV, the former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio pointed to Ghana’s group, which includes England, as a key reason the duo could prove decisive.

“The good thing is that we are going to play against England,” he said. “It will rather give us a psychological advantage over them. They won’t have that overconfidence. “Imagine having Jordan [Ayew], [Antoine] Semenyo, Eddie Nketiah and Hudson Odoi in attack! It makes us stronger.”

In his view, familiarity works both ways. Facing players who know English football inside out could unsettle the Three Lions while boosting belief within the Ghanaian camp.

Vanderpuye sees this blend as a chance to tilt the mental balance before a ball is even kicked.

How Hudson-Odoi & Nketiah improve Black Stars

Hudson-Odoi is said to be quietly working on a nationality switch, with King Promise claiming he wanted it done before Ghana qualified for the World Cup.

If it goes through, his speed and direct style would give Ghana more options on the wings.

Comfortable in transition and confident in one-on-one situations, the winger offers a different rhythm against deep defences.

His journey through Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen, and Nottingham Forest has also exposed him to varied tactical demands, something Otto Addo values.

Nketiah, on the other hand, answers a long-standing concern for Ghana. The Black Stars have often created chances without a reliable finisher to convert them.

The Crystal Palace forward thrives on sharp movement inside the area and relentless pressing.

After a brief dry spell, he has found his scoring touch again with two goals in his last three outings, a timely return to form.

Beyond goals, his presence would raise standards in training and increase competition across the frontline. In tournament football, such internal pressure often proves decisive.

Ghana’s World Cup group, which features England, Croatia, and Panama, according to FIFA, offers a mix that demands flexibility and squad depth.

With matches coming thick and fast, rotation and tactical options will matter as much as first-choice names.

Nketiah has four goals in all competitions this season and one senior England appearance, per Transfermarkt, while Odoi owns three caps and three goals for Nottingham Forest this term.

Should both commit, their quality and experience could help Ghana move from hopeful participants to genuine dark horses in 2026.

Otto Addo's message to dual nationals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo sent a strong message to foreign-born players eligible to play for Ghana.

He stressed that future call-ups will depend on commitment and passion, not convenience.

