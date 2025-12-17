Otto Addo’s voting choices for the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Year have come to light following Ousmane Dembele’s crowning as the award winner

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has had his voting choices for the 2025 FIFA Best Men’s Player award made public, following Ousmane Dembele’s victory on December 16, 2025.

The disclosure has offered insight into how the Black Stars trainer assessed a fiercely competitive year at the top of world football.

The glamorous ceremony took place on Tuesday evening in Doha, Qatar. Dembele emerged as the overall winner, finishing ahead of Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal and his France teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger was rewarded after a remarkable campaign that saw him play a leading role in his club’s sweep of four major trophies during the 2024/25 season, capped by a long-awaited UEFA Champions League triumph.

Below are Dembele's stats and team trophies in 2024/25:

Once the announcement was made, FIFA released the full voting breakdown from national team captains, coaches, and journalists.

Among the submissions was Addo’s ballot, drawing attention due to how closely it aligned with the final standings.

Otto Addo's voting at FIFA Best revealed

Addo, who became the first coach to guide Ghana to successive FIFA World Cups, placed Dembele as his first choice.

He then ranked Yamal second, a decision that mirrored the eventual top two. The only deviation came with his third pick, where he opted for Achraf Hakimi instead of Mbappe.

The selection sparked quiet debate, with some suggesting the choice reflected continental solidarity, especially as no Ghanaian player made the shortlist. Regardless, Addo’s leading picks matched the broader verdict of the global voting panel.

Dembele’s dominance during the season was hard to ignore. He recorded 51 goal contributions across 53 appearances in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

That consistency helped him complete a rare individual double, having already claimed the Ballon d’Or in September after edging out Yamal in that contest as well.

How the FIFA Best voting system works

The Best Men’s Player award is decided through a clear points structure. Every voter submits a ranked list of three players.

A first-place selection earns five points, second place receives three points, while third place is awarded one point. All totals are combined to determine the final outcome.

The voting panel includes national team head coaches, captains, selected journalists, and, in certain categories, fans worldwide. This approach aims to blend expert assessment with a global voice.

Away from awards night, Addo’s focus has shifted firmly to the future. He is preparing to lead Ghana at the 2026 World Cup after topping Group I in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars will compete in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama, as Addo sets his sights on another historic chapter with the national team.

