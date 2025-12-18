Al-Nassru superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has built Portugal’s most prestigious private residence in Quinta da Marinha

The Portuguese star owns an extensive worldwide property portfolio, with eight to ten high-end homes across four countries

Alongside his off-field ventures, Ronaldo remains prolific, scoring 10 goals in nine league matches this season as he closes in on the 1,000-goal career milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo has constructed what is regarded as Portugal’s most prestigious private residence in Quinta da Marinha, a luxury property estimated to be worth around $29 million.

The Portuguese superstar has long been associated with high-end real estate and has once again invested heavily in a statement home in his homeland.

Cristiano Ronaldo completes $29m mansion, setting new record in Portugal

The newly built mansion is equipped with an array of elite features, including a tennis court, two swimming pools, a private cinema, a spa, and an expansive garage designed to house his collection of supercars.

It represents another addition to Ronaldo’s growing catalogue of ultra-luxurious homes.

This is far from the first time Ronaldo has built a lavish residence in Portugal. Over the years, the striker has amassed an impressive portfolio of luxury properties across several countries, further underlining his wealth and global lifestyle.

Cristiano Ronaldo boasts many luxurious properties around the world

Reports suggest that Ronaldo owns between eight and ten high-profile properties worldwide. These include mansions in Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia, along with a large retirement home currently under construction in Portugal.

His portfolio features a mix of exclusive villas, penthouses, and sprawling estates, befitting one of the richest athletes on the planet, although the exact number fluctuates due to ongoing sales and new acquisitions.

Beyond real estate, Ronaldo is also expanding his footprint in the hospitality sector. Recent reports indicate that he is helping to build a new kind of private empire in Madrid.

Launched in partnership with entrepreneur Íñigo Onieva and Mabel Hospitality, the venture aims to redefine how the city’s elite socialise and conduct business. One of its most striking rules reflects its bold vision: mobile phones are strictly prohibited.

The Vega Private Members Club, located at Lagasca 88 in Madrid’s prestigious Golden Mile, is expected to open before the end of the year, according to Libertad Digital. Spanning 1,000 square metres, the exclusive venue is designed to evolve throughout the day, offering different experiences for its members.

Meanwhile, on the pitch, Ronaldo continues to defy age with his prolific goalscoring form and remains on the hunt for a remarkable career milestone of 1,000 goals. He has enjoyed an impressive season so far, scoring 10 goals in nine league appearances, further cementing his enduring status as one of football’s greatest icons.

