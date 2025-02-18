Football is no stranger to ambitious declarations, but some pronouncements push the boundaries of possibility

In Ghana, few figures generate as much conversation as Chairman Wontumi, whose statements often dominate headlines

His latest vision has sparked debate, leaving many to question whether it’s sheer optimism or a carefully thought-out master plan

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has made a stunning claim—he is determined to lure Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Vinicius Jr. to the Ghana Premier League.

A move of this magnitude would send shockwaves through the footballing world, transforming Asante Kotoko into a global brand overnight.

While the prospect seems far-fetched, Wontumi remains unwavering in his belief that he can make it a reality.

Wontumi reveals ambitious plans to sign global superstars for Kotoko

The business mogul has set his sights on reviving the Porcupine Warriors by securing these legendary names before they hang up their boots.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) declared his commitment to restoring Kotoko’s dominance through financial muscle, pride and aggressive recruitment.

“I plan on signing Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar for Asante Kotoko,” he proclaimed.

Wontumi, known for his audacious ambitions, previously made headlines in 2022 when he expressed interest in purchasing Chelsea FC, as noted by Myjoyonline.

Although that aspiration never materialised, his focus remains firmly on Kotoko’s resurgence.

He envisions an era of transformation, reminiscent of the club’s golden years under Herbert Mensah, whose leadership propelled the team to new heights on and off the pitch at the start of the millennium, per Ghanaweb.

Wontumi opens up on transforming Ghana football

His grand plan is not just about assembling a star-studded squad; he believes Kotoko’s revival is crucial to the success of Ghanaian football.

Central to his vision is reigniting the historic rivalry between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, a fixture that once commanded continental attention.

By attracting the biggest names in football, he hopes to elevate the local league’s profile and restore its reputation as one of Africa’s most competitive competitions.

"The success of Ghana football depends on Kotoko and Hearts of Oak," he stated, reinforcing his belief that the resurgence of the domestic league hinges on the two powerhouses regaining their former prestige.

While he acknowledges that his time to lead Kotoko has yet to come, his ambition remains crystal clear.

Drawing inspiration from biblical references, he likened his patience to that of Jesus telling Mary, saying, “It’s not my time yet.”

However, when the moment arrives, he vows to spare no expense in turning Kotoko into a continental juggernaut.

“We all saw what Herbert did, so I will apply all of that with a bit of pride. The level I will take Kotoko to, everyone will see.”

If the political figure's financial backing matches his ambition, Ghanaian football could witness one of the most extraordinary chapters in its history.

Kotoko take serious stand about Ghana Premier League

In a related report, YEN.com.gh stated that Kotoko’s leadership has made their position clear to the GFA regarding their return to competitive action.

The Porcupine Warriors have put all first-team activities on hold in mourning after the tragic passing of their devoted supporter Nana Pooley.

