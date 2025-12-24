Several African stars now earn staggering weekly wages, with Saudi Pro League clubs dominating the top end of the list

The rankings feature a mix of established icons and players still at their peak, spanning Europe and the Middle East

Their salaries underline Africa’s growing influence in world football and the financial power now shaping the global game

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Sunday, December 21, bringing together some of the highest-paid footballers on the planet.

Africa’s flagship sporting event began with hosts Morocco taking on Comoros in the opening fixture, and the tournament will run until January 18.

Salah, Mane and the 7 highest-paid players at AFCON 2025

Source: Getty Images

Morocco are widely tipped as favourites to lift the trophy, with Egypt, Senegal and Nigeria close behind in the betting.

Using figures from Capology, YEN.com.gh highlights the six highest-paid African players set to feature at AFCON.

1. Riyad Mahrez – £886,500 per week

Mahrez may no longer be at the absolute peak of his career, but he is enjoying the most lucrative contract he has ever signed.

After leaving Manchester City in 2023, the Algerian winger joined Al-Ahli on a four-year deal worth an astonishing £886,500 per week, per Sky Sports.

That figure makes him the highest-paid African footballer in the world, earning more than twice the weekly salary of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

2. Sadio Mané – £679,400 per week

Mané followed a similar path in 2023, opting to leave European football for the Saudi Pro League.

Although his wages at Al-Nassr are still well below Cristiano Ronaldo’s eye-watering salary, the Senegal star remains one of the best-paid players on the continent.

His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning his next move could be one to watch.

3. Kalidou Koulibaly – £589,300 per week

Another big earner in Saudi Arabia, Koulibaly represents Al-Hilal and pockets around £589,300 every week.

The Senegalese centre-back is not only the third-highest-paid African player globally but also the best-paid defender in world football.

A key figure in Senegal’s AFCON triumph in 2021, the 34-year-old will be aiming to add more honours to his résumé.

Senegal captain, Kalidou Koulibaly. Photo: Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

4. Mohamed Salah – £400,000 per week

After weeks of intense speculation about his future, Mohamed Salah will be fully focused on finally lifting the AFCON trophy.

As reported by Al Jazeera, the Egyptian superstar suffered heartbreak in the finals of 2017 and 2021, losing out to Cameroon and Senegal respectively.

Although he remains under contract at Liverpool until 2027, growing interest from Saudi clubs could yet see him offered a salary far beyond his current £400,000-per-week deal.

5. Victor Osimhen – £318,450 per week

Victor Osimhen enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Galatasaray last season, scoring 37 goals before the Turkish giants made the move permanent in the summer.

The Nigerian striker is now contracted until 2029 and reportedly earns £318,450 per week, placing him fifth on the list of Africa’s highest-paid footballers.

6. Achraf Hakimi – £231,600 per week

Hakimi ranks as the third-highest-paid player at Paris Saint-Germain, behind only Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

On £231,600 per week, the Moroccan full-back will be central to his country’s ambitions, with many believing he could play a decisive role if the Atlas Lions go all the way at AFCON.

Major absentees at AFCON 2025

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on major absentees from AFCON 2025, including Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana.

Their absence is a big blow to their teams as the tournament begins, reducing both experience and squad depth.

Source: YEN.com.gh