Senegal and Botswana go head-to-head at the Grand Stadium of Tangier in a match widely tipped to favour the West African giants

The Teranga Lions enter the contest as clear favourites, but the Zebras cannot be taken lightly and may yet spring a surprise

YEN.com.gh provides a comprehensive preview of the encounter, featuring the latest team news, predicted lineups and details on how to watch the game live

Senegal begins their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign on Tuesday, December 23, with a Group D encounter against Botswana at the Grand Stadium of Tangier in Morocco.

The fixture brings together one of the tournament favourites and a side returning to the continental stage after more than a decade away.

Senegal face Botswana at the Grand Stadium of Tangier on December 23, 2025. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images, @CAF_Online/X and NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Senegal vs Botswana match preview

The Teranga Lions arrive with confidence and expectation. Drawn alongside DR Congo and Benin, Senegal knows that a strong start could define their path through the group.

Senegal’s route to Morocco was commanding. They went unbeaten across six qualification matches, conceded just once, and finished with the joint best defensive record alongside Mali.

Below are some of Senegal's best goals at the AFCON:

Botswana, meanwhile, see the match as a chance to announce their return and shake off memories of their previous appearance in 2012, which ended at the group stage.

For the Zebras, the occasion carries extra weight, marking their comeback to the tournament after a 13-year absence.

According to CAF Online, this will be the first time Senegal and Botswana meet at the AFCON finals.

History also favours the West Africans. Senegal has avoided defeat in 15 of their 17 AFCON opening games and has won their last five tournament openers, per Sports Mole.

They also hold a perfect record against Botswana, winning both previous meetings during the 2015 AFCON qualifiers, including a 2-0 away victory followed by a 3-0 home success.

Senegal are among the favourites to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, having won the competition in 2021. Photo by Anadolu/Getty Images.

Team news and predicted lineups

The Lions will start without winger Assane Diao, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a right thigh injury, according to Foot Africa.

Head coach Thiaw has otherwise kept faith with his squad, with Ismaila Sarr, Diarra, and Ismail Jakobs recovering from earlier fitness concerns.

Senior figures such as Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Pape Sarr are fit and available.

Botswana, on the other hand, enter the tie at full strength, with no reported injuries or late withdrawals. Only five players are based outside the domestic league, reflecting a group built largely on local cohesion and familiarity.

Senegal possible starting lineup:

Mendy; Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf; Gueye, Camara, P. Sarr; Ndiaye, Mane, I. Sarr

Botswana possible starting lineup:

Kaosipula; Velaphi, Leinanyane, Gaolaolwe, Johnson; Seakanyeng, Mohutiswa, Ditsele; Boy, Sesinyi, Orebonye

Senegal vs Botswana: How to watch

The Group D tie between Senegal and Botswana kicks off at 12:00 EST / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 local time on December 23, 2025.

Ghanaians, who would love to watch the game, especially since GTV is not showing it, can follow the action on multiple platforms.

Below are the channels to watch the live game:

Country/region Broadcaster Ghana/Sub-Saharan region DSTV (SuperSport) South Africa SABC 2, SABC Plus, SuperSport Senegal Canal Plus United Kingdom 4seven, Channel 4 Streaming United States & Canada Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Australia beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS

According to Goal, some viewers may require a VPN service to access their preferred broadcast.

