Several of Africa’s biggest football names will not feature at the tournament, denying fans the chance to see some of the continent’s top talent on the biggest stage

While some stars are absent because their countries failed to secure qualification, others were surprisingly omitted from their national team squads

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Africa’s flagship sporting event, gets underway on Sunday as host nation Morocco face Comoros in the opening match.

The tournament will run from December 21 through to January 18.

2025 AFCON: Top 9 African stars missing tournament

However, several of Africa’s biggest football stars will be absent, either because their countries failed to qualify, they were left out of national team squads, or due to injury or poor form.

African stars missing at AFCON

Mohammed Kudus – Ghana

Mohammed Kudus was one of Tottenham Hotspur’s marquee signings of the offseason, joining from West Ham in a deal widely reported by British media to be worth around $75 million.

However, the Ghana international will miss the Africa Cup of Nations after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament.

Kudus recently scored against Comoros as Ghana became the fifth African nation to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, where supporters will be hoping he can reproduce the explosive form he has shown in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech – Morocco

Morocco enter the tournament as one of the leading favourites, with their ambitions built on a blend of a flourishing youth system and a squad packed with elite talent.

As part of this transition, forward Hakim Ziyech is among the experienced players who have made way for emerging stars.

Morocco’s youth development has delivered historic success, with coach Mohamed Wahbi guiding the Under-20 side to a landmark FIFA U-20 World Cup triumph in October, defeating Argentina 2-0 in the final to become the first Arab nation to lift the trophy.

Ziyech was instrumental in Morocco’s remarkable run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

Andre Onana – Cameroon

One of the most surprising absentees from the Africa Cup of Nations is Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Manchester United shot-stopper, currently on loan at Trabzonspor, had been expected to play a key role for the Indomitable Lions before his late omission from the squad.

Reports have linked his exclusion to an internal dispute within the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), compounded by a dramatic dip in form during his time in the Premier League.

Onana was dropped shortly after Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o won re-election as FECAFOOT president and swiftly replaced the national team coach. Cameroon will open their Group F campaign against Gabon.

Antoine Semenyo – Ghana

Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 has also ruled Antoine Semenyo out of the tournament.

The four-time African champions, who have featured in 24 previous editions, suffered a humiliating exit that means the Bournemouth forward — currently the highest-scoring African player in the English Premier League this season — will not be travelling to Morocco.

Vincent Aboubakar – Cameroon

Cameroon’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada triggered major changes within the national team, resulting in several senior players being left out of the AFCON squad.

Among them was striker Vincent Aboubakar, a mainstay of the Indomitable Lions for the past 15 years. Aboubakar was the tournament’s top scorer at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with eight goals, as host nation Cameroon finished third behind Senegal and Egypt.

His tally was one short of equalling the long-standing record set by DR Congo legend Ndaye Mulamba in 1974.

Explaining the decision, new head coach David Pagou said:

“We wanted to do things differently. They are good players, but we set our sights on others to create a different mindset,” referring to Aboubakar and goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Nicolas Pépé – Côte d’Ivoire

Defending champions Côte d’Ivoire are aiming to become the first AFCON holders to retain the title since Egypt achieved the feat 15 years ago.

However, head coach Emerse Faé has faced criticism over several controversial squad selections, most notably the omission of Villarreal forward Nicolas Pépé.

Addressing the decision, Faé admitted that Pépé would have been included on sporting merit alone.

“If we were to consider only the sporting aspect, he would be with us,” the coach said. “To make a list, you have to take into account many factors, both on and off the field.”

Faé did not elaborate on the reasons behind Pépé’s exclusion, despite the winger’s strong form in La Liga this season, which included winning a Player of the Month award.

William Troost-Ekong – Nigeria

Former Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, just 19 days before the Super Eagles begin their 2025 AFCON campaign.

Head coach Eric Chelle had named the defender in his provisional 54-man squad for the tournament, which kicks off on December 21. The Saudi Arabia-based centre-back was named Player of the Tournament at the previous AFCON in Ivory Coast.

In a social media message, the 32-year-old — who earned 83 caps for Nigeria — described representing his country as the greatest privilege of his life. “The journey may end here, but my support never will,” he wrote, bringing a 10-year international career to a close.

Yoane Wissa – DR Congo

Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa will also miss the Africa Cup of Nations after being omitted from DR Congo’s squad.

Wissa, who joined Newcastle for a reported $75 million on deadline day of the summer transfer window, suffered an injury during a World Cup qualifier against Senegal in September.

Although the 29-year-old has since returned to training and made his comeback for Newcastle last week, his recovery came too late to secure a place in the Congolese squad.

Prior to his return, Wissa had featured in just two matches all season, both coming for DR Congo in early September World Cup qualifiers.

