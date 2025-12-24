Eduardo Camavinga has backed Angola to make a strong impression at AFCON 2025, suggesting the team has the potential for an impressive run

The Palancas Negras, however, opened their campaign on a disappointing note, falling 2-1 to South Africa in their Group B opener

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga maintains close ties to the country despite representing France at the international level

Angola have received an unexpected boost at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga publicly backed the Palancas Negras to make an impact at the tournament.

The endorsement from one of Europe’s elite midfielders has added intrigue to Angola’s ambitions as the competition unfolds in Morocco.

Camavinga, who follows Angolan football closely because of his roots, spoke warmly about the national team while arriving in his native land for the holidays.

His words offered belief at a time when Angola, a nation that qualified for the AFCON ahead of Ghana, is aiming to move beyond underdog status and compete with confidence on Africa’s biggest stage.

Camavinga backs Angola's AFCON 2025 ambitions

“I followed the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire and we [Angola] played well. I believe Angola has a chance in Morocco. In any case, I support them,” Camavinga told reporters upon arrival, as cited by KickOffGhana.

The timing of Camavinga’s praise came just as Angola began their Group B journey against South Africa.

The Palancas Negras suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Bafana Bafana on December 22, 2025, at the Stade de Marrakech.

Despite the result, Patrice Beumelle’s side showed resilience and organisation, earning plaudits for their performance even in defeat.

According to Sports Mole, Angola are competing at the AFCON for the 10th time, having made their debut in 1996.

Their journey at the finals has been marked by steady growth rather than silverware. Quarter-final appearances in 2008, 2010, and most recently in 2023 stand as their best finishes so far.

At the last edition in the Ivory Coast, Angola reached the final eight before bowing out against Nigeria.

Watch Angola's narrow loss to Nigeria at AFCON 2023:

That run raised expectations and signalled a team capable of standing toe to toe with established powers on the continent.

Camavinga's prediction vs Angola's AFCON reality

With AFCON 2025 gathering pace, Angola, which hosted Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates last month, must respond quickly to their opening setback.

Their next test comes on Boxing Day against Zimbabwe, a match that could define their hopes of progressing from a demanding group that also includes Egypt.

Camavinga’s comments have sparked debate among supporters, with some embracing the optimism while others remain cautious.

Below are the favourites for AFCON 2025:

The reality is that the road to glory remains steep. Heavyweights such as Morocco and Senegal are widely tipped as favourites, while Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria carry strong pedigrees.

DR Congo and Algeria, on the other hand, are also viewed as dangerous outsiders.

For Angola, lifting the trophy would require overcoming history and form. Still, belief can be powerful, and backing from a global star offers motivation as much as pressure.

Away from international football, Camavinga has been active off the pitch. The Real Madrid midfielder, who has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, according to Transfermarkt, is currently in Angola, where he is launching a football academy in Luanda.

