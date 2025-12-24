Antoine Semenyo’s expected move to Manchester City could trigger significant changes within Pep Guardiola’s squad, with Bernardo Silva now emerging as a potential casualty of the reshuffle in the January transfer window.

City have edged out fierce competition to position themselves for Semenyo’s signature, with the Bournemouth winger understood to be keen on joining a project that offers an immediate shot at major silverware.

Why Antoine Semenyo to Man City is BAD news for Bernardo Silva

Source: Getty Images

That ambition helped the Cityzens beat off interest from rivals Manchester United for the Ghana international.

Previous reports from TEAMtalk had suggested that Semenyo’s arrival could push Savinho and Oscar Bobb closer to the exit door, but fresh information indicates the ripple effect could extend even further.

Should Semenyo complete his proposed £65 million (€74.5m, $87.8m) switch from Bournemouth, Bernardo Silva could find his future at the Etihad increasingly uncertain.

The Portuguese winger, who has been with City since joining from AS Monaco for £43m in the summer of 2017, remains under contract until 2026 but is already attracting concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Silva’s position has been under scrutiny for some time. Earlier this month, Guardiola publicly voiced his frustration with the midfielder’s display against West Ham, despite reiterating his admiration for a player he has long trusted.

“Bernie is my weakness, so he’s top, but today I’m not happy with Bernie,” Guardiola admitted. “He knows exactly what we need, right? To play better, fluid. He has a special sense to compete and incredible attributes in difficult moments, but today I wanted more.”

The 30-year-old has yet to register a Premier League goal this season, and with the rise of Rayan Cherki alongside a return to form from Phil Foden, Silva is no longer guaranteed a starting spot.

Sources suggest the long-term plan had been for him to move on at the end of the campaign, but interest from Saudi Arabia could accelerate that timeline and make a January departure a genuine possibility.

A switch to the Middle East would not affect Silva’s World Cup ambitions, making the option more appealing should City decide to sanction a sale.

Meanwhile, club sources insist that the futures of Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush will not be impacted by Semenyo’s impending arrival, though how Guardiola ultimately integrates the Ghanaian forward remains to be seen.

Source: YEN.com.gh