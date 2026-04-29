Victor Osimhen has opened up on his love for Ghanaian music, naming four artistes he enjoys the most

The former African Footballer of the Year included award-winning dancehall king Shatta Wale among his top picks

Osimhen, who is chasing back-to-back Turkish Süper Lig titles with Galatasaray, also spoke about his desire to visit Ghana

Turkey-based Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has shared his deep admiration for Ghanaian music, naming four artistes he simply cannot stop listening to.

The Galatasaray hitman opened up during a chat with content creator Berneese, where he spoke passionately about his love for the sound coming out of Ghana.

Victor Osimhen Lists 4 Ghanaian Musicians He Can’t Stop Listening To: "I Like Shatta Wale". Photo credit: DeFodi Images/Getty Images and @shattawalenima/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen lists favourite Ghanaian musicians

"I love Ghanaian music," Osimhen said, before reeling off his favourites.

"I like Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and King Promise," he disclosed to Berneese in her vlog, which has gained strong traction online.

The four stars, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and King Promise, have all built audiences beyond the shores of Ghana, and Osimhen’s comments underline their growing international reach.

During the conversation, Berneese encouraged the striker to visit Ghana, a suggestion he welcomed without hesitation.

"To be honest, I need to," he replied, signalling his intention to experience the Ghanaian culture firsthand.

His response struck a chord with fans, especially in Ghana, where the blend of football and music often creates a strong cultural connection.

Watch the video, as shared on X:

Osimhen's performance and stats this season

Away from music, Osimhen continues to impress on the pitch.

He is on course to win another Turkish Süper Lig title, with Galatasaray leading the table on 74 points, seven clear of rivals Fenerbahçe with three games left.

According to Transfermarkt, the 2023 CAF African Footballer of the Year has contributed 17 goals this season, scoring 13 and assisting four in 20 league matches, despite dealing with minor injuries.

He also delivered in the UEFA Champions League, registering seven goals and three assists in 10 games before Gala was knocked out by Liverpool in the round of 16.

Victor Osimhen Lists 4 Ghanaian Musicians He Can’t Stop Listening To: "I Like Shatta Wale". Photo by Yasin Akgul.

Source: Getty Images

Will Osimhen play at the World Cup?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. Osimhen was unable to help the Super Eagles secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While he shone individually, a cocktail of issues including a managerial merry-go-round impacted Nigeria's World Cup campaign negatively.

He scored six goals in five qualifying matches but missed the early part of the campaign through injury.

For context, Nigeria failed to win any of their first four games while Osimhen was sidelined, underlining his importance to Eric Chelle's side.

They had a second shot at qualifying via the playoff route but lost to DR Congo on penalty shootouts.

DR Congo then went on to the final of the intercontinental playoff, defeating Jamaica by a lone goal to book their spot at this year's global tournament.

For Osimhen it will be another missed chance to showcase his talent at the World Cup after missing out in 2022.

Why Osimhen didn't join Man United

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Victor Osimhen could have joined Manchester United if not for AFCON scheduling concerns.

The club reportedly backed away from the deal due to the tournament’s timing.

Source: YEN.com.gh