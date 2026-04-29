A close associate of Kubala King, Kaura Taylor, issued a public message addressing Ghanaians and media houses

The statement listed strict cultural rules and items required before approaching the King

The message has sparked mixed reactions as debates grow around his return to Ghana

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A woman identified as Kaura Taylor, aka Asnat, a known follower of Kubala King from the UK, has sent a strong message to Ghanaians following reports that the self-styled King has been deported from Scotland back to Ghana.

Kubala King’s aide sends a message to Ghanaians following his deportation. Image credit: Moorishtribe

Source: TikTok

In the statement circulating online, Asnat addressed Ghanaians and African media houses, speaking on behalf of Kubala King and setting out what she described as protocols that must be followed by anyone seeking to meet him.

“Ghanaians and all the African media houses, today I speak to you on behalf of the King.”

Asnat listed offerings required for Kubala King

She began, before outlining a series of instructions that have since sparked widespread conversation.

According to her, anyone intending to visit Kubala King must not appear before him empty-handed.

She listed items such as sheep, goats, incense, horses, cows, as well as gold and silver as appropriate offerings, insisting that presenting financial currency is considered an abomination.

The message went further to detail how individuals must behave in his presence.

Asnat stated that visitors must bow before the King, allow him to be seated first before taking their own seat, and must never initiate or request a handshake, describing it as a cultural taboo.

She also included instructions for women, stating that anyone considered ceremonially unclean should not appear before the King, and urging people to respect what she called the “righteous and holy values” of the Kubala King.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The message has quickly gone viral, drawing a mix of reactions from social media users.

While some dismissed the claims as extreme, others expressed concern about the growing narrative surrounding Kubala King and his followers.

King Kubala was deported to Ghana

Kubala King, known in real life as Kofi Agyemang Offeh, recently returned to Ghana after being deported from Scotland, where he had gained attention for attempting to establish what he described as the Kingdom of Kubala in a forest area.

His return has already generated conversations across the country, especially following recent videos of him spotted in Sunyani.

This latest message from Asnat has only added to the discussion, as many Ghanaians continue to question the direction of his movement and what it could mean going forward.

King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala goes public on his removal from Scotland. Photo source: @kubala_kingdom/Facebook

Source: TikTok

King of Kubala spoke out on his deportation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Offeh, the self-proclaimed King Atehene of the Kingdom of Kubala, has gone public on his deportation from Scotland.

In a video, King Atehene called out the Scottish immigration authorities and vowed to return to the country.

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the deportation of the so-called King of Kubala to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh