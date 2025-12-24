Tottenham have reportedly pulled out of the race for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo due to strong competition in the Premier League

Spurs are now focusing on a RB Leipzig’s 19-year-old forward, who is valued at £80 million

The Bundesliga teen could immediately challenge Mohamed Kudus for the position of Tottenham’s top wide forward

Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah has urged Mohammed Kudus to increase his goals and assists this season

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly stepped aside in the pursuit of Bournemouth’s coveted forward Antoine Semenyo.

Seen as a pragmatic move, ENIC Group appears to have acknowledged the slim chances of securing a deal as Premier League heavyweights intensify their interest.

Tottenham reportedly plan to sign Yan Diomande, seen as Mohammed Kudus's upgrade.

Tottenham have been linked with Antoine Semenyo since last season, keeping tabs on the talented Bournemouth forward as a potential addition to their attack.

However, recent reports suggest that the Lilywhites may now pivot their focus and pursue a different target, signaling a shift in transfer strategy as competition for Semenyo intensifies across the Premier League.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has also caught the attention of clubs, but a January move for the Brazilian looks unlikely. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s promising forward Savinho remains on the radar, though his potential transfer depends on several factors still in play.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth.

Tottenham pursue Yan Diomande

Now, Tottenham are reportedly ramping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig’s emerging talent Yan Diomande, with TEAMtalk noting that he is among the players the club has been monitoring closely.

At just 19, Diomande has emerged as one of Germany’s most thrilling young talents this year, combining blistering pace with sharp finishing. Valued at around £80 million, the prodigious forward has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Diomande has been nothing short of impressive this season for RB Leipzig, contributing seven goals and four assists in just 16 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Diomande wouldn’t just serve as an intriguing alternative to Semenyo; his talent could see him immediately establish himself as Tottenham’s top wide forward, potentially even surpassing Mohamed Kudus.

The Ghanaian, who joined Spurs from West Ham this summer for £55 million and already has two Premier League seasons under his belt, has been a standout despite the team’s creative struggles.

With his blistering pace and direct style on the right flank, Kudus has provided a much-needed spark, though Diomande’s arrival could take the role to the next level.

Kudus urged to increase productivity

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, experienced Ghanaian sports journalist Dr. Frank Owusu Ansah motivated Mohammed Kudus to increase his goals and assists. Currently, the Ghanaian has three goals and six assists for Spurs this campaign.

“Mohammed Kudus has shown flashes of brilliance this season, but he has the talent to be even more decisive. I urge him to push harder, add more goals and assists, and truly take his game to the next level for Spurs.”

Agbonlahor hails Mohammed Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabriel Agbonlahor has praised Mohammed Kudus, offering support amid recent criticism of the Ghanaian midfielder.

The former Aston Villa striker said Kudus’s calmness on the ball and his ability to unlock defences could be key to Tottenham’s pursuit of trophies this season.

