Manchester City believe a key attacking element has been absent this season, driving their urgent interest in Antoine Semenyo

Despite squad depth, Pep Guardiola feels something has been missing in the final third, a problem City think Semenyo can solve immediately

With the release clause activating at the turn of the year, City are positioning themselves to act quickly and decisively

Manchester City are increasingly confident of winning the race to sign Antoine Semenyo, with club sources outlining why the Bournemouth forward has become such a priority target.

Interest in the Ghanaian attacker has been widespread, with all of England’s traditional big six - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - registering their admiration.

Pep Guardiola is increasingly confident of signing Antoine Semenyo

However, developments over the past 48 hours have seen City and their cross-town rivals United emerge as the front-runners after holding extensive talks, despite continued enquiries from the other contenders.

City have driven negotiations through sporting director Hugo Viana, who now appears set to beat United’s Jason Wilcox to a player he has tracked for some time.

Why Guardiola wants Semenyo

Those close to the Etihad believe Semenyo can fill a long-standing gap in Pep Guardiola’s squad, one they feel has existed since Julian Alvarez departed.

A source close to Manchester City told TEAMtalk:

“Pep has felt he has been missing something in the final third. The squad has depth, but it’s been lacking a specific edge. Since Julian Alvarez left, they feel that profile has never really been replaced. In getting Semenyo, they genuinely believe he could be that player.”

City’s belief is that Semenyo offers a blend of power, directness and goals from wide areas that would add a different dimension to their attack.

How Man City won race for Semenyo

Semenyo has been persuaded by the opportunity to compete immediately for major honours.

Sources close to the player indicate he was open to a move to Old Trafford, and discussions included the possibility of operating in a wing-back role — something he was willing to consider.

However, City’s project, centred on challenging for both the Premier League and Champions League, ultimately proved more compelling.

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. Photo: Bournemouth.

The prospect of silverware from the outset was a decisive factor. While United’s long-term rebuild held appeal, City’s proven ability to deliver trophies at the highest level tipped the balance.

City are now working to finalise the deal, with Semenyo’s move expected to be completed as early as January 1, when his release clause at Bournemouth officially becomes active.

The Cherries have already held talks with City and are understood to be open to structuring the clause across three instalments rather than insisting on a single upfront payment.

Manchester United have also explored a potential move and are believed to have sent representatives to London for discussions earlier this week, per Manchester Evening News.

However, Semenyo is understood to be fully convinced by City’s long-term project, even though Rio Ferdinand wants the Ghanaian to join the Red Devils.

