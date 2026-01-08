Ghana’s Black Stars have suffered a major setback in their build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup following an injury blow to Mohammed Kudus

The 25-year-old was forced off just 19 minutes into Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, raising immediate concerns

Subsequent assessments have confirmed that Kudus will be sidelined for at least three months

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's plans toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup have suffered a worrying setback after Mohammed Kudus was ruled out for an extended period following an injury picked up in England.

The Tottenham attacker was forced off early during Spurs' home clash with Sunderland after pulling up and holding the back of his thigh.

What initially appeared precautionary has now been confirmed as a serious concern for both club and country.

Black Stars Suffer Major Setback as Mohammed Kudus Faces 3 Month Injury Layoff. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus suffers injury setback, faces 3-month absence

Kudus had started the match in what was his 19th Premier League appearance this season before limping off just 19 minutes into the contest on January 4, 2026.

Medical checks later revealed damage around the tendon and quad area, ruling him out for weeks.

Spurs head coach Thomas Frank addressed the situation during his post match briefing.

"Kudus is a bigger one, to the tendon and quad, and don't expect him back until after the March international break," Frank said, as quoted by Football London.

The timing could hardly be worse for Tottenham, who are already struggling for momentum.

The north London side have gone three matches without a win, with their last success coming late in December.

Losing one of their most dynamic attackers adds further strain during a demanding stretch of the season.

Before the setback, Kudus had experienced an uneven campaign. Across 19 league outings, he registered two goals and supplied six assists, according to Transfermarkt.

Black Stars Suffer Major Setback as Mohammed Kudus Faces 3 Month Injury Layoff. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

How Kudus' injury affects Ghana's WC preparations?

Beyond club matters, the implications stretch far deeper for Ghana.

With the World Cup drawing closer, the Black Stars can ill afford to lose one of their most reliable performers at this stage.

Kudus played a decisive role during qualification, contributing four direct goal involvements.

That run included the lone strike against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, a moment that underlined his value in high-pressure situations.

Renowned for sharp acceleration and tight control, the 25-year-old has become central to Ghana's attacking plans.

His likely absence from the upcoming friendly against Germany removes a key weapon from Otto Addo's options.

The injury could now force a tactical rethink, opening the door for fringe players to stake a claim ahead of the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia, Ghana believe progression is possible.

Achieving that aim without one of their brightest stars, at least in the build-up, will test the depth and adaptability of the squad.

Salisu to miss 2026 World Cup

In a related setback for the Black Stars, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Salisu will be out for a long period after tearing his ACL.

The injury usually requires about nine months of recovery, ruling him out of Ghana’s World Cup plans.

Source: YEN.com.gh