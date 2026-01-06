Ruben Amorim had the worst win rate of any Manchester United manager in the Premier League era, winning just 31.9% of league games

His tenure included major defeats, such as the Europa League final loss to Tottenham, and missed transfer targets like Antoine Semenyo

United struggled defensively under Amorim, conceding the fourth-most goals in the league

Ruben Amorim has officially gone down as the worst Manchester United manager of the English Premier League era.

The Portuguese coach, 40, was dismissed by Old Trafford’s hierarchy on January 1, 2026, following a remarkable rant on Sunday, in which he claimed he was being treated as a “head coach” rather than the manager he believed he was meant to be.

Former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Image credit: Olive Mason

Source: Getty Images

Amorim also took a thinly-veiled swipe at director of football Jason Wilcox after missing out on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo and reportedly clashed behind the scenes. The club was reportedly unhappy with his public criticisms of the players, further straining relations.

His departure makes him the seventh United manager to be sacked since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Ruben Amorim leaves United with bad record

According to The Sun, Amorim is the eighth man to manage the Red Devils since the Premier League began in the 1992-93 season.

During his stint, Amorim oversaw 47 league matches, claiming just 15 victories, leaving him with a paltry win rate of 31.9 per cent.

He suffered more defeats than wins, losing 19 games in total, including a high-profile loss to Tottenham Hotspur in last season’s Europa League final, as the BBC noted.

That defeat denied United a spot in this season’s Champions League, along with the significant financial rewards it brings.

By comparison, Ralf Rangnick, who also struggled, managed ten wins from 24 games, while Erik ten Hag won more than half of his 85 matches despite facing heavy criticism.

Since Alex Ferguson’s departure, no manager has come close to matching the Scot’s remarkable 65.2 per cent win rate. Jose Mourinho remains the most successful post-Ferguson boss in terms of percentages, winning 53.8 per cent of his 93 games.

Ruben Amorim leaves Manchester United after a poor run of form. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Amorim also joins Rangnick and David Moyes as one of only three managers since Ferguson to fail to reach 50 games in charge.

Across all competitions, he won 24 of 63 matches, giving him an overall win rate of 38.1 per cent – only slightly better than Frank O’Farrell’s 37.04 per cent record from 1972.

Fewer than six managers in United’s top-flight history have a worse win ratio than Amorim, including Alfred Hubert Albut, Scott Duncan, Walter Crickmer, Wilf McGuinness, Herbert Bamlett, and Jack Robson.

Defensively, United were porous under Amorim, conceding the fourth-highest number of goals in the Premier League, while keeping fewer clean sheets than almost every other ever-present side except relegation-threatened West Ham.

Only Ange Postecoglou of Tottenham and Nottingham Forest lost more games than Amorim, with 21 defeats.

Why Man United sacked Ruben Amorim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh covered the high-profile sacking of Ruben Amorim by Manchester United, sparking a wave of reactions across the Premier League.

Fans and pundits alike shared their thoughts, with opinions flooding social media following the club’s dramatic decision.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh